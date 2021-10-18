Ed Oliver leads Bills' resurgent run defense into its biggest challenge yet

A supreme challenge

The Bills know what awaits them Monday night. Tennessee has run the ball 172 times this season, just three attempts behind Cleveland for the league lead.

That makes sense, given that the Titans employ All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.

“Tennessee is going to run the ball,” Oliver said. “They could be down, they're going to run the ball. They could be up, they're going to run the ball. They're going to start the game running the ball. Derrick Henry could be having a slow game, they still going to feed him the ball until he gets going. You've got to roll with it and be ready for the run at all times. You think it's fitting to be a pass, and they'll hand it off to him and he'll go for 70.

“You know you've got to play the run on the way to the pass. Even when you know it's pass, play the run on the way to the pass. That's just how you got to look at it. They can do a draw and all kind of crazy stuff, just give him the ball and get him in space.”

Henry just keeps coming at defenses. He gets stronger as the game goes on, too, with 70% of his rushing yards this season – 446 of 640 – coming in the second halves.