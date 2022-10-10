Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips ease back into action during Bills' big win

The Buffalo Bills were able to bring Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips back slowly Sunday.

With the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers largely decided by halftime, the Bills’ coaching staff was able to empty the bench for the last two quarters. That meant the team didn’t have to push defensive tackles Oliver and Phillips in their returns from injuries. Oliver played 25 defensive snaps – 33% of the team total – in his first game back after missing three weeks because of an ankle injury suffered in the season opener against the Rams. Phillips, meanwhile, played 21 snaps – 28% – after missing two games because of a hamstring injury suffered in Week 2 against Tennessee.

Observations: With Gabe Davis back, Bills' explosive offense returns in rout of Pittsburgh Gabe Davis played a huge part in what ended as a 38-3 win, catching three passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

Phillips finished with one tackle, while Oliver was held off the stat sheet in the win. Phillips briefly left the game, again because of a hamstring injury, but was able to return.

“Just good to have those guys back out there," coach Sean McDermott said. "We've missed them for I think Ed since the first game and Jordan the last couple of weeks here, but really appreciate the way players have stepped in and then the added load that was on DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle, really appreciate the way those guys have stepped up for a few weeks.”

Here are four more takeaways from the Bills’ snap counts against the Steelers:

1. Quintin Morris edged out Tommy Sweeney at tight end. With every-down tight end Dawson Knox out of the lineup, the Bills turned to Morris and Sweeney. Morris played 38 snaps – 68% of the offensive total – and finished with three catches for 39 yards. Sweeney played 23 snaps, which was 41%.

2. Less offense, more special teams for Reggie Gilliam. The Bills’ fullback played just seven offensive snaps (12%), but led the team by playing 22 snaps on special teams (88%). With several starters out of the lineup, the Bills elevated backups who usually play a big role on special teams into larger roles on offense or defense. That might explain why Gilliam was needed more on special teams.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

3. James Cook’s workload increased. It’s tough to make too many conclusions from the snap counts when the score was lopsided, but perhaps Cook playing 10 snaps (18%) is a sign of things to come. He carried the ball four times on those 10 snaps, and scored his first career touchdown on a 24-yard run in the fourth quarter. That should be a big confidence booster. Perhaps it will lead to an increased role. In comparison, Zack Moss played 16 snaps (29%), but rushed just once.

4. Cam Lewis served as the No. 3 safety. With Jordan Poyer out, the Bills had just two true safeties active for the game – Damar Hamlin and Jaquan Johnson. Hamlin played 60 snaps, but came out of the game with some of the other defensive starters. He was replaced by Lewis, who came into the NFL as a cornerback, but has worked at safety, as well.

Stat of the game: 552

That’s the total number of yard gained by the Bills – a total that could have been a lot higher if the offense had needed to keep its foot on the gas at all in the second half. Nevertheless, that yardage total still ranks as the fifth most in team history for a single game and is the most since 2016, when the team set the franchise record with 589 yards in an overtime game against Miami on Dec. 24, 2016. The Bills now have gained at least 300 yards in 31 of their last 32 games, and extended their current streak of games with at least 300 yards to 10.

Plays that shaped the game: Josh Allen's Take No Prisoners Tour smashes Steelers Allen’s 434 passing yards were second most in Bills history and a record for a non-overtime game. Drew Bledsoe passed for 463 in an overtime win at Minnesota in 2002. Allen’s 348 passing yards in the first half were tied for the second most in the first half by any quarterback since 1991.

Game ball: Gabe Davis

I mean, come on. Three catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns is an absolutely absurd stat line. Davis looks to be all the way back from an ankle injury that had bothered him the last few weeks, and that’s a very good thing for the Buffalo offense.

Quote of the game

“The defense came in with a great mindset today. Everybody was ready to go. The offense started off – I was getting ready for a punt and I walked to the other side of the field getting ready for the punt – I look up and you see Gabe (Davis) going 98 yards for the touchdown. All I can say is it was unbelievable, man.” – Edge rusher Von Miller