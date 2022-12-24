 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ed Oliver, Jordan Phillips active for Bills against Bears

The Bills will have defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) in the lineup Saturday against the Chicago Bears.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bills will have a pair of defensive tackles in the lineup Saturday for their Christmas Eve game against the Chicago Bears. 

Ed Oliver and Jordan Phillips, both of whom were questionable on the final injury report, are active and expected to play. Oliver is dealing with a calf injury suffered during practice that caused him to be limited Wednesday and sit out Thursday.

Phillips, meanwhile, has missed the past two games with a shoulder injury suffered against the New England Patriots in Week 13. He practiced on a limited basis all week. 

Defensive end Boogie Basham (calf) and center Mitch Morse (concussion) were ruled out by the Bills on the final injury report. Also inactive against the Bears are cornerback Xavier Rhodes, safety Dean Marlowe, offensive lineman Justin Murray, linebacker Baylon Spector and tight end Tommy Sweeney. 

Guard Ike Boettger will make his season debut for the Bills after being activated to the 53-man roster. With Morse out, Ryan Bates is expected to move from right guard to center, so Boettger could see some playing time at right guard unless the team goes with Greg Van Roten there. 

News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

