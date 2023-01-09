Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones dominate playing time at defensive tackle for Bills against Patriots

The Buffalo Bills’ usual rotation at defensive tackle was slightly less rotational Sunday against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium.

Starters DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver played 50 and 47 defensive snaps, respectively, which was 74% and 69% of the team total during Buffalo’s 35-23 victory. Backups Jordan Phillips and Tim Settle played just 19 and 18 snaps, respectively, which was 28% and 26% of the team total. Phillips has been playing through a shoulder injury originally suffered in the first meeting against the Patriots last month.

Observations: Damar Hamlin returns to Buffalo; Josh Allen feeling good heading into playoffs “Even though I’m not physically with him right now, we’re not physically with him, it’s like anything else, when you have your family close by, it just feels right,” Sean McDermott said Monday. “It just feels better, and it’s just good knowing that he’s nearby.”

It’s common for the Bills to use something closer to a 60-40 split among their defensive tackles, but as the season has gone on, defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and defensive line coach Eric Washington have leaned on Jones and Oliver more and more. Jones has played at least 73% of the defensive snaps in three of the past four games, while Oliver has played at least 65% of the defensive snaps going all the way back to the Week 10 game against Minnesota.

Here are four more takeaways from the Bills’ snap counts in their Week 18 win:

1. The rotation at cornerback continued. Dane Jackson played 39 snaps (57%) and Kaiir Elam played 29 snaps (43%) opposite Tre’Davious White. Christian Benford was inactive, but he might also factor into the mix at the position in the playoffs.

2. Quintin Morris was busy. The Bills’ No. 2 tight end played 24 offensive snaps, which was 41% of the offensive total. That was his most since Week 11.

3. John Brown made the most of his playing time. The veteran receiver played just seven offensive snaps (12%), but caught a 42-yard touchdown on his only target of the game.

4. Taron Johnson played every snap. The Bills’ nickel cornerback played all 68 defensive snaps a week after leaving the game against Cincinnati after suffering a concussion. He was able to make it through concussion protocol in time to play the Patriots.

Game ball: Stefon Diggs

It’s scary to think about where the Bills’ passing offense would be without Diggs. He finished the season on a high note with seven catches for 104 yards and his 11th receiving touchdown of the season, which ties the single-season team record in that category. Josh Allen’s perfect deep ball to Diggs in the fourth quarter will make all the season highlight reels.

Stat of the game: 3-3

That was the turnover battle in the game, and if there’s one area the Bills will want to clean up heading into the postseason, it’s that. The Bills finished 15th in the NFL in turnover differential, the only team at 0. Their 27 giveaways were third most in the NFL – an area they will absolutely have to clean up in the postseason.

Quote of the game

“I think that’s real here in Buffalo. We lift each other up. That’s what we do, and we need them like they need us, and we feel strongly about that, when the players feel that is when it really goes to another level, that intimate connection from the fans to the players and the players to the fans, I think that’s when it gets to a special level and our players have that and our fans have that. I mean, to come out there today, I think of Zach Brown, he’s got that song ‘Family Table,’ and being at home today was like we were coming together as a family in that stadium, and they supported us, and, hopefully, we gave them a couple things to cheer about also.” – coach Sean McDermott.