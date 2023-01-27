Eagles' Miles Sanders rocks custom Damar Hamlin cleats in tribute to best friend

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders had custom cleats made in honor of his longtime friend Damar Hamlin, the injured Bills safety who continues to make a remarkable recovery.

Sanders showed off the shoes on Instagram on Thursday and wore them during practice.

One shoe has a portrait of Hamlin surrounded by a heart. The other has his No. 3 jersey number. The cleats also feature a reference to "Did We Win?," the phrase Hamlin asked doctors when he regained consciousness days after the Jan. 2 game at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Each shoes also reads "Love For Damar." The name of Hamlin's foundation, "Chasing M's," is on the back of each.

Miles Sanders had cleats made with love for his best friend Damar Hamlin @HamlinIsland “Love for Damar” 🙏❤️🎥 @BoobieMilesXXIV pic.twitter.com/gnIYKCDzMv — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 26, 2023

As Sanders' Instagram post spread, he responded to one tweet of the shoes with, "Needed a lil extra push today."

Hamlin approved of the design as he shared the video and wrote, "Unreal."

Hamlin and Sanders have been friends since they were high school football stars at different schools in the Pittsburgh area. Sanders was among the first people to talk to Hamlin, via FaceTime four days after the incident.

“It scared me. It scared everybody else," Sanders told reporters the day after his first call with Hamlin. "But for me, being so close to him, it scared the bleep out of me, I’m not going to lie. I’m still a little shook up.”