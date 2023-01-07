 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'E' becomes '3' on ESPN microphones as broadcasters salute Bills safety Damar Hamlin

  Updated
micc flag

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman flipped the "E" on their microphone flags to "3" for Damar Hamlin.

 ESPN
ESPN's Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters paid tribute to injured Bills safety Damar Hamlin in their own unique way for Saturday night's broadcast of the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars game.

The trio flipped the "E" logos on their microphone flags to Hamlin's number, "3."  

The idea came from Steve Ackels, ESPN's vice president of production, a spokesman told The News on Saturday night. 

The inverted "E" was not mentioned on the broadcast. Buck and Aikman held the microphones from the broadcast booth before the game. Salters initially had the microphone for a pregame report on Hamlin's condition.  

Buck, Aikman and Salter were on site Monday night when Hamlin was injured against the Cincinnati Bengals and needed to be resuscitated on the field. Salters' reporting from the sideline was especially notable for its empathy in a difficult situation. 

Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital but has made substantial progress. He is breathing on his own and neurologically intact, doctors say. 

