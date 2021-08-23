 Skip to main content
Duke Williams waived as Bills add two depth players to roster
Buffalo Bills practice

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Duke Williams (82) catches a pass in a drill during practice at ADPRO Sports Training Center's outdoor field in Orchard Park.

 James P. McCoy

Duke Williams’ bid to make the Buffalo Bills’ roster for a third season is over.

The Bills announced they released the 28-year-old wide receiver with an injury designation among three others moves Monday.

The Bills placed veteran guard Forest Lamp on the injured reserve list. They signed running back Kerrith Whyte and cornerback Tim Harris.

Both of those signings provide more depth in advance of the final preseason game of the summer, against the Green Bay Packers Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

Williams caught 12 passes for the Bills over four games in the 2019 season, including catching a game-winning touchdown against the Tennessee Titans, then spent most of last season on the team’s practice squad. He was on the active roster for just one game last year.

The 6-foot-3 Williams simply ran up against too much competition in the Bills’ wide receiver room. The Bills are expected to keep six wide receivers, seven at the most, and Williams hasn’t been among the top seven this training camp. He played 26 snaps and caught one pass against Chicago Saturday before coming out of the game with an injury.

Lamp, who started all last season for the Chargers, has missed almost all of camp with a calf injury.

The addition of Whyte helps because Bills backup running backs Antonio Williams (stinger) and Christian Wade (shoulder) have been out with injuries. Williams was at Monday’s walkthrough practice. Whyte was the backup to Devin Singletary at Florida Atlantic. He played in six NFL games with Pittsburgh in 2019 and spent time with Detroit last year.

Harris spent the past two seasons with San Francisco, appearing in two games last year. Bills cornerbacks Dane Jackson (stinger) and Cam Lewis (left calf) had to leave the Chicago game, although both were at Sunday’s practice.

The Bills need to trim five players Tuesday to get the roster to 80. 

Bills/NFL writer

Mark Gaughan is in his 37th year at The Buffalo News. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for 12 years.

