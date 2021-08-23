Duke Williams waived as Bills add two depth players to roster

Duke Williams’ bid to make the Buffalo Bills’ roster for a third season is over.

The Bills announced they released the 28-year-old wide receiver with an injury designation among three others moves Monday.

The Bills placed veteran guard Forest Lamp on the injured reserve list. They signed running back Kerrith Whyte and cornerback Tim Harris.

Both of those signings provide more depth in advance of the final preseason game of the summer, against the Green Bay Packers Saturday at Highmark Stadium.

Williams caught 12 passes for the Bills over four games in the 2019 season, including catching a game-winning touchdown against the Tennessee Titans, then spent most of last season on the team’s practice squad. He was on the active roster for just one game last year.

The 6-foot-3 Williams simply ran up against too much competition in the Bills’ wide receiver room. The Bills are expected to keep six wide receivers, seven at the most, and Williams hasn’t been among the top seven this training camp. He played 26 snaps and caught one pass against Chicago Saturday before coming out of the game with an injury.

Lamp, who started all last season for the Chargers, has missed almost all of camp with a calf injury.