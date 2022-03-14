DT Tim Settle to sign two-year deal with Bills, per report

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Tim Settle is coming to Buffalo on a two-year deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Settle, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, played collegiately with Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds at Virginia Tech.

A 6-foot-3, 308-pounder, Settle played just 20% of defensive snaps last season for Washington. He was stuck behind a logjam of talent on the Commanders' defensive line, which includes four first-round picks in defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat and defensive tackles Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. Both Settle and fellow reserve defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis have been viewed as quality backups.

Settle has played in 63 games – 16, 15, 16 and 16 in his four NFL seasons. He has started two.

He has tallied 54 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks in that time. Five of his seven sacks came in 2020. His first sack in the NFL came on Tom Brady, then with the Patriots.

