DT Harrison Phillips heads to Minnesota; Bills to sign Tim Settle, DaQuan Jones, per reports

Phillips finished the year with 51 tackles, four tackles for loss, six quarterback hits and one sack in 14 games. He started eight of those games, all within the last nine games of the regular season.

Between Phillips' play and his work off the field, General Manager Brandon Beane saw plenty of reasons to try to keep the former draft pick.

"We counted on Harry a lot down the stretch," Beane said at the combine. "And so he’s been a great person in the community, great in our locker room, and getting his chance to test free agency. ... So we’ll see. We’ll see where it goes. We would obviously love to have him back, but it’s gotta be at a price that’s fair to him and fair to us."

Likewise, Phillips had expressed his desire to stay in Buffalo if it worked out. In the end, Phillips' market was strong.

Settle, a fifth-round pick in the 2018 draft, played collegiately with Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds at Virginia Tech.