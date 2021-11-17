Drew Brees to broadcast Bills-Saints, will be honored at halftime

The Bills will play at the Caesars Superdome against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night, and one of the Saints' greatest players will be honored, and also broadcast the game for NBC.

In a news release Wednesday, the Saints announced that former quarterback Drew Brees will be making his first appearance at the Superdome for the game.

At halftime, "the team, fans and city will have the opportunity to thank Drew and his family for everything that they have given to our community – on and off the field – in their 15 years with the team," the release said.

Fans will receive a commemorative "Thank you, Drew" rally towel. Fans also have been invited to share video messages that will be shown on the video boards throughout the game.

"What an incredible moment it will be, back in the Dome with the greatest fans in the world," Brees said in the news release.

