 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drew Brees to broadcast Bills-Saints, will be honored at halftime
0 comments

Drew Brees to broadcast Bills-Saints, will be honored at halftime

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
New Orleans Saints (copy)

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired after last season.

 Brynn AndersonAssociated Press

The Bills will play at the Caesars Superdome against the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night, and one of the Saints' greatest players will be honored, and also broadcast the game for NBC. 

In a news release Wednesday, the Saints announced that former quarterback Drew Brees will be making his first appearance at the Superdome for the game.

At halftime, "the team, fans and city will have the opportunity to thank Drew and his family for everything that they have given to our community – on and off the field – in their 15 years with the team," the release said. 

Fans will receive a commemorative "Thank you, Drew" rally towel. Fans also have been invited to share video messages that will be shown on the video boards throughout the game. 

"What an incredible moment it will be, back in the Dome with the greatest fans in the world," Brees said in the news release. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Extreme sports athletes take part in X-Project 2.0

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News