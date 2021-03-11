Draftnik likes Travis Etienne for Bills after Clemson running back flashes speed

“To me, giving him a runway, giving him a little space is when he’s at his best,” Jeremiah said on a conference call with reporters. “If you look at what Brian Daboll’s been doing with Josh Allen and being able to spread the field with all their playmakers, I think they’ve got a track team. We’ve kind of said with Josh’s ability, surrounding him with a track team is the way to go. They’ve gone about doing that. ... I would love him in that offense. That’d be a lot of fun.”