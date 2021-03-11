Draftnik likes Travis Etienne for Bills after Clemson running back flashes speed

Add the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah to the list of draft analysts who think a running back in the first round would be a good idea for the Buffalo Bills.
Jeremiah said Clemson University star Travis Etienne would fit the Bills’ offense after watching the Tigers’ pro day workout in South Carolina.
Etienne, who helped Clemson to four consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds, according to numerous media reports from the workout.
Etienne is regarded as a late first- or early second-round NFL Draft prospect.
ESPN analyst Todd McShay picked Etienne to go to Buffalo with the 30th pick in a mock draft posted last week.
Jeremiah sees the logic.
“To me, giving him a runway, giving him a little space is when he’s at his best,” Jeremiah said on a conference call with reporters. “If you look at what Brian Daboll’s been doing with Josh Allen and being able to spread the field with all their playmakers, I think they’ve got a track team. We’ve kind of said with Josh’s ability, surrounding him with a track team is the way to go. They’ve gone about doing that. ... I would love him in that offense. That’d be a lot of fun.”
Travis Etienne runs a 4.40 at Clemson’s Pro-Day⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TJqfEaJYaY— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 11, 2021
The Bills arguably have bigger needs than running back, and it would be a bit of a surprise if Bills General Manager Brandon Beane opted for a deep-in-talent position such as running back in the first round.
Nevertheless, Etienne would bring a home-run hitting speed element that the offensive backfield could use.
Etienne is one of only 12 players in Football Bowl Subdivision history with 4,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. He has the Atlantic Coast Conference record for total touchdowns (78) and rushing TDs (70). He holds the FBS record for most games scoring a TD (46 of 55). As a senior in 2020, he rushed for 914 yards and 14 TDs and caught 48 passes for 588 yards and two TDs.
The 5-foot-10 Etienne weighed 199 pounds at the start of Clemson’s practices last summer. He was a muscular 215 on Thursday.
“It was a big deal, a big priority,” he told reporters of the weight gain. “It’s huge, at 199 in the league, you really won't thrive at the running back position and won’t be able to play at that for long. I definitely wanted to get my body right.”
Said Jeremiah: “The first thing he does when I draft him, I’m like, 'Dude, 208, 209, that’s where you’re parking it. I don’t really care for the extra bulk. I’d rather have you at the optimal speed. It’s a speed league.'”
Etienne said he has been contacted by the Bills. Beane was at the Clemson workout, according to the NFL Network.
“If I end up in Buffalo, I’ll be very grateful, very honored to be able to play for the Bills,” Etienne said. “A really great team, great quarterback. Just great system. I feel like I can go in there and be a great asset to the team.”
In response to questions, Etienne also said nice things about the Dolphins and Saints.
“I’m grateful wherever I go; I don’t really care where I go,” he said.
Meanwhile, two Clemson receivers ran well. Amari Rogers, a run-after-the-catch slotman who led the Tigers with 77 catches, ran 4.45. He’s viewed as a second- or third-round pick. Cornell Powell ran 4.53. He’s probably a Day 3 pick.
The University of Texas also had its pro-day workout in Austin.
Edge rusher Joseph Ossai, considered a potential pick late in the first round or early in the second, put up impressive numbers.
Ossai measured 6-3 3/4 and 256 pounds. He had a 41.5-inch vertical jump, which would have ranked first among all edge rushers and outside linebackers in last year’s draft. Ossai ran 4.63 seconds in the 40-yard dash and had a 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump.
CBS analyst and former Washington general manager Charley Casserly matched Ossai to the Bills in a recent mock draft.