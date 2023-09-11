DraftKings posted a "Never Forget" parlay to commemorate 9/11 that would require three New York area teams to win Monday, including the Jets over the Bills.

Amid the obvious backlash, the site took down the promotion and issued a statement late Monday morning: "We sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11. We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected."

The Mets over the Diamondbacks and the Yankees over the Red Sox were the other two legs of the parlay.

"Bet these New York teams to win tonight on 9/11," the parlay tweet said.

The company received substantial pushback on social media.

This is absolutely INSANE from DraftKings. A 9/11 PARLAY??? pic.twitter.com/rKygzZzpEC — coop (@LocalLegendCoop) September 11, 2023

At least 900 people made the parlay bet before it was taken down, according to the Action Network. Pre-made parlays are an extremely lucrative option for sports books with a study showing the sports books make an average profit of 32 cents per dollar.