Draft Observations: History shows how critical Kaiir Elam pick is for Bills

A look at Buffalo Bills draft history shows how critical the selection of Kaiir Elam will be for the Super Bowl hopes of the Bills the next few seasons.

Even when a team has a championship-caliber roster, every prime draft pick matters. A parallel can be drawn between the pick of Elam at No. 23 overall and the selection of James "J.D." Williams at No. 16 overall in 1990.

The Bills desperately needed a starting cornerback in 1990 after winning two straight AFC East titles. They had a No. 1 corner in Nate Odomes. They would have had another top corner in Derrick Burroughs. He was just starting to blossom into a quality player when a neck injury ended his career during the ’89 season. That wound up being a huge loss.

The defense needed secondary help. Williams was a high-character player with elite speed. He ran 4.29 in the 40-yard dash. But he never panned out. An eyesight problem contributed to his coverage issues.

The Bills needed a better No. 2 corner in the Super Bowls against the explosive offenses of the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys in the 1991, 1992 and 1993 seasons. That missed draft pick at cornerback hurt. It wasn’t the No. 1 reason they lost those games. They needed a stouter run defense, too. But it was a factor.

Fast forward to the current Bills. The road to the AFC championship is filled with high-powered passing games – Kansas City, Buffalo, Cincinnati, the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas and Denver, along with AFC East rivals Miami and the New York Jets.

There’s no getting around it. If you don’t have three capable cornerbacks, you’re going to wind up in a bad playoff matchup somewhere along the way.

If Elam is a big miss, it’s probably going to come back to bite the Bills in upcoming playoff runs. If he fulfills his potential, he will be a key piece of the winning puzzle.

Elam arguably is a better prospect than Williams because he’s bigger. Elam is 6-foot-1 1/2, 191. Williams was 5-10, 175.

Said NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks: “He’s an instinctive cover corner with the size to challenge receivers in press coverage and the technical skills to excel in zone coverage. Elam is one of the few corners in the draft with a solid set of skills that would suit any system.”

Here are five more observations after the dust settled from the Bills’ picks:

1. Eight picks. Buffalo went into the draft with eight picks, and some may have been surprised the team picked eight players. Can that many make such a talented roster? One has to think the top four are locks and the fifth and sixth picks (punter Matt Araiz and cornerback Christian Benford) have a strong shot to make the 53-man roster.

There was a lot of discussion about the fact that the later rounds of the draft would be deeper this year because of the number of players who stayed in college for an extra year or two due to Covid-19. That’s how it played out for the Bills. Beane went into Day 3 thinking he might try to unload multiple picks. He got rid of one in moving up to take Khalil Shakir in the fifth round.

“We had too many things on the board that I thought could help us, so I wasn’t going to be overly aggressive,” Beane said of Day 3. “One team called in the fourth, but it was going to cost too much for some things that we wanted. ... Everybody's boards are different, and we didn't lose as much as I thought by the end of the fourth round. And that's where I was like, `You know what, now that it's getting closer, if Shakir stays there, let's go get him.' And we did.

“And then after that pick, it was like `All right. We'll trade back, but we're not trading up any more,’” Beane said. “We've got some guys on this board that are going to be there.”

2. Major conferences. The Bills like defensive backs from the powerhouse leagues – the Southeastern Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference. Elam (Florida), joins a list of Bills DBs from the SEC and ACC that includes Tre’Davious White (LSU), Levi Wallace (Alabama), Dane Jackson (Pittsburgh), Damar Hamlin (Pittsburgh) and Jaquan Johnson (Miami).

3. Youth has upside. Here’s another Bills draft trend to keep in mind next draft season. The Bills like younger prospects with upside. Elam turns 21 on Thursday. Greg Rousseau was 21 when he was picked first last year. Tremaine Edmunds just turned 24 Monday. He was days shy of his 20th birthday when he was picked first in 2018. Ed Oliver had just turned 21 when he was picked in 2019.

4. The tight end board. The Bills gave up their fourth-round pick, No. 130 overall, in the move up from 25th to 23rd to ensure they would get Elam. If they could have kept the fourth-rounder, Beane said they would have taken Shakir there anyway.

Said Beane: “I always look when we trade a pick away and I start kicking myself, look who I could have got.”

“That's who we would have picked,” Beane said of Shakir.

If Shakir was off the board at 130, the pick may have been a tight end. Coastal Carolina receiving tight end Isaiah Likely, who made a top-30 visit to Buffalo, was taken 139th by Baltimore.

“I think if we would have had the fourth round, we would have had some questions of whether it was Shakir there or tight end,” Beane said. “We had some similar guys. I think Shakir was a little bit higher than what we had him. But there were some guys that it felt like the tight ends started coming off today that we had some interest in. But we didn't try and force it or reach.”

5. Day 3 was not great for depth at the 1-technique defensive tackle position. There were not a lot of good candidates with three-down potential. The Bills signed DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle in free agency to play the 1-technique position.

“I looked at the draft, kind of the depth of the D tackle back at the combine and where we had things on our board after our February meetings,” Beane said. “And that was part of the reason I was probably more aggressive with DTs in free agency to fill that.

"There were guys on our board that we think could have helped us at D line," Beane said. "But it didn't necessarily fall that way. And same for O-line, especially interior. Kind of like I mentioned with corner a year ago, it just didn't seem when our pick was coming around, there was a guy that fit the value.”

