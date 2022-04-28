Draft Mailbag: How concerned should the Bills be about Andrew Booth's injury history?

It’s finally here.

The first round of the NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday in Las Vegas. It’s the culmination for scouts of a year’s worth of work. For the average fan, it’s one of the highlights of the league calendar.

For mailbag authors, it’s the prospect of three long, but rewarding days. Let’s focus on your draft questions for this special edition of the Buffalo Bills Mailbag …

CJ asks: If you are the Bills, are you not concerned with Andrew Booth Jr.’s constant injury history from high school and college?

Jay: Booth is the player I have the Bills selecting in my final mock draft, so this is a good question. On the surface, there should be concern. Booth was diagnosed with Osgood Schlatter’s Disease in high school, but frankly, that’s scarier sounding than what it actually is – a temporary condition that causes pain just below the kneecap.

In 2020, he suffered a right patellar tendon tear that required surgery to repair. He also suffered a thigh bruise, a hamstring strain and a stinger that caused him to miss one game each.

The thigh bruise and hamstring strain don’t raise many red flags, but it’s a good bet teams did their homework on the stinger to determine if there are any lingering issues. Most recently, Booth suffered a quadriceps strain that caused him to skip on-field drills at the NFL scouting combine. In March, he had surgery to repair a core muscle injury. That will likely keep him out of spring practices for the team that drafts him.

The good news for Booth is that all those injuries have recovery rates near 100%. There has been no talk of teams removing Booth from their draft board because of his injury history, although it is possible that some teams might not see him as a first-round talent because of them.

Paul Basinski asks: You saw how the Bills started clicking again at the end of last season when Devin Singletary and the running game ramped up. There’s just something to be said for complementary football. With that in mind, should Buffalo pick a running back in the first round of the NFL draft next week, or fill some other obvious holes on defense? If the former, what runners will be on the board late in the round, and who would you take?

Jay: I’m of the opinion that a running back in the first round is not a good idea. The value far too often recently just has not been there – for evidence, read the story about the Bills being linked to Iowa State running back Breece Hall. Included is an uninspiring list of recent first-round picks at running back.

Of course, my opinion is unimportant in this conversation. What matters is how Brandon Beane feels about the idea, and the Bills’ general manager has said he’s gone into recent drafts with first-round grades on running backs. That implies he wouldn’t be afraid to draft a running back in the first round if that player were the highest one remaining on his draft board.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

If Beane wants to take a running back in the first round, Hall and Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III are the two prospects widely thought to be worthy of Round 1. If Beane chooses to wait, several running backs of note will be available in the later rounds. A couple of players to consider: Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams and North Carolina’s Ty Chandler. Both are good receivers out of the backfield, and that’s something we know the Bills have had an interest in this offseason.

Andrew in Illinois asks: I am wondering how many of the 30 visits a team gets pre-draft are smoke and mirrors? Does a team bring a player to the facility to lead a rival in the wrong direction?

Jay: I’m sure it happens from time to time, but I’d be surprised if teams made that a habit. Really, that sounds like a colossal waste of time, and if it ever got back to the agent or player, it surely wouldn’t be appreciated. Most of the time, those 30 visits are used if there is a lingering loose end that the team wants to tie up. Frequently, that has to do with a medical question. On-field football work is strictly prohibited during those visits. It’s worth mentioning that those 30 visits aren’t just used for top prospects. Teams will sometimes even use them on players who go undrafted.

If I had to ballpark a percentage on which visits are genuine and which might be to throw another team off the scent, I’d go 90-10.

KevWasz asks: Do you think the Bills will bring in a fourth quarterback for training camp? A late-round draft pick this year or, perhaps, bring back Jake Fromm?

Jay: There wouldn’t be much harm in doing so, because the depth chart is pretty well-established. We know Josh Allen is going to be the starter, and Case Keenum is going to be the backup. A fourth quarterback would then compete with Matt Barkley to either be the No. 3 quarterback on the active roster, or more likely, the practice squad quarterback. The one challenge teams face in carrying four quarterbacks is getting all of them enough snaps during practice. Allen is not one who likes to take many plays off during training camp, so I don’t expect his workload will be reduced much this summer, especially with new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey putting his own wrinkles into the play calling. The Bills will also want to get Keenum work with his new teammates, so that doesn’t leave a lot of time for Barkley and whoever quarterback No. 4 ends up being. For that reason, I’d lean toward it not happening, without ruling it out entirely.

Ed Helinski asks: With decisions needing to be made about Tremaine Edmunds, Dawson Knox, Jordan Poyer and maybe a few others, how likely is it we could see some eye-opening selections made by Brandon Beane in this year’s draft?

Jay: With how wide open this draft is and with how many different directions Beane could go at the top, I’d say almost any pick he makes is going to surprise some people. If he drafts a running back, that will be polarizing for the reasons that have been well-established. If he drafts a wide receiver or offensive lineman, there will be some who question whether he should have addressed No. 2 cornerback. If he drafts a cornerback, there will be those who say the approach should be to pour every available resource into building an unstoppable offense. If he drafts a safety or a linebacker – particularly in the first couple of rounds – that will be taken as a sign the team might move on from Edmunds, Poyer or both after the 2022 season.

In other words, there is an opportunity cost for every pick Beane makes, and there will be those who second guess whatever move he makes. That just comes with the territory.

Patrick Carr asks: Last year, Brandon Beane drafted defensive linemen in the first and second rounds. I would love for them draft offensive linemen in the first and second rounds this year. What do you think the odds of that happening are? Beane has said in the past he believes the trenches are more important and to never be surprised by his making big moves there.

Jay: I’d put offensive line in a group of positions that might slightly surprise, but not shock me in the first round. The team signed veteran Rodger Saffold and he’s projected to start at left guard, but he’s on only a one-year contract. At right guard, Ryan Bates was a nice story at the end of last season, and the Bills valued him enough to match a contract offer the Bears made to him as a free agent. Nevertheless, Bates doesn’t have a ton of experience at guard. At worst, adding depth to the interior of the offensive line is a priority. Doubling down on the offensive line in the first two rounds would surprise me, considering the investment the team has made there and the need at other positions. I’d consider cornerback, wide receiver, linebacker, safety and running back all to be more important on Day 2 of the draft if the Bills did go with an offensive lineman in the first round.

Herb asks: Jay, we know Josh Allen is a super scrambler, but he risks injury every time he runs. How about in the draft we look for a Josh Allen clone … a 6-foot-6 running back who would do what Allen does?

Jay: First of all, Allen is 6-4. Second of all, a 6-6 running back would be a unicorn in the NFL. To my knowledge, he would be the tallest player in league history at that position. A running back might very well be on the list of Bills’ draft needs, but in my mind they should stick to the normal height-and-weight measurements for the position. Thank you for all the questions this week! As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to jskurski@buffnews.com or via Twitter, @JaySkurski.

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.