Downfield throws have Josh Allen on historic passing pace through six games

Some NFL offenses get blitzed or pass-rushed into submission.

That means they’re forced by a good defense to constantly check the ball down and get it out of the quarterback’s hands, and don’t have time to exploit the deep part of the field.

PlayAction podcast: How Bills can evolve on heels of torrid start The Buffalo Bills are off to an impressive 5-1 start. Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan highlight games to watch on the rest of the Bills' schedule, plus examine what players can make a bigger impact down the stretch. Also, they take a look back at the game of the season that lived up to its billing, including a breakdown of a play Matt Milano made that is emblematic of unheralded efforts Bills defenders have made all season.

Not the Buffalo Bills. Not Josh Allen.

The Bills’ quarterback already has completed 16 passes of 20 or more yards downfield for 627 yards, six touchdowns and one interception through six games. The deep completions, yardage and TD totals all lead the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Last year, for 17 games, Allen completed 32 deep passes for 1,051 yards and five TDs. Allen already has more than half of last year’s deep yardage with only 35% of the season gone.

Josh Allen goes back to back as AFC offensive player of week Josh Allen has been named AFC offensive player of the week for the second consecutive week, …

His current pace might be hard to maintain, given the Bills’ last six games are at cold-weather, outdoor sites. But if he kept it, Allen would finish with 45 deep pass completions for 1,776 yards and 17 TDs. The yardage total would top any QB’s deep passing totals over the past 15 years, at least, according to Pro Football Focus.

“I think, any time you're able to do that, then teams have to game plan for it,” Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said of Allen's downfield pass success. “Teams have to have that in the back of their mind that you have the ability to do that.”

Allen’s overall numbers also are on a historic pace.

He leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,980, and is tied with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes for passing TDs, with 17. At this rate, Allen would finish with 5,610 yards and 48 TDs over 17 games. The all-time single-season records are 5,477 yards and 55 TDs, both set by Peyton Manning with Denver in 2013.

“He’s the face of the franchise, the face of the organization,” coach Sean McDermott said. “He’s just grown leaps and bounds through his career, to this point. It’s been fun to watch, having a front-row seat to watch his development and growth.”

NFL deep passing leaders 2022

On passes 20-plus yards downfield

Player, team Yards TD INT

1. Josh Allen, Bills 627 6 1

2. Russell Wilson, Broncos 510 3 1

3. Carson Wentz, Commanders 448 4 1

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

4. Justin Herbert, Chargers 392 4 1

5. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins 324 3 2

Source: Pro Football Focus.

Position grades: Stefon Diggs off to fastest start by a Bills receiver in team history Diggs’ 49 catches are most for a Buffalo Bills receiver in the first six games of a season, and stand second this year to Miami’s Tyreek Hill, who has 50. Diggs’ 656 yards are second to Hill’s 701. Diggs’ six TD catches are second to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has seven.

Obviously, successful deep passing can’t be disconnected from being able to attack both the intermediate and short parts of the field.

Defenses over the past two years have become more scared of Allen’s ability to create explosive plays downfield. The same goes for Mahomes. That’s why both quarterbacks saw more deep coverage shells last season.

Allen improved against such coverage as last season wore on, and he destroyed soft coverages the last part of the season and the playoffs, starting with the big road win at New England in Week 16.

Allen has been better than ever at exploiting defenses underneath the coverage this year. NFL Next Gen Stats tracks “intended air yards,” or how far the ball is being thrown downfield on all attempts. Allen was 21st in intended air yards in the Week 1 win over the Rams, 13th in the Week 2 win over the Titans and 29th in the Week 3 loss to Dolphins.

The Dolphins did the best job yet of pressuring Allen and limiting big plays. Allen hit only two “deep” completions, for 27 and 28 yards. But the Bills’ offense rolled up more than 400 yards in all those games, including 497 against the Dolphins. The big problem in Miami, besides heat and injuries, was that four straight scoring opportunities were squandered in the second half.

Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills used diverse weaponry vs. Chiefs Here is our weekly look at the Bills personnel groupings and results on offense.

While Allen ranked only 15th in the NFL in yards per attempt over the first four games, he still was ahead of last year’s pace on deep passing. In wins over the Rams and Titans, as the defenses grew weary of getting beaten for yards underneath, Allen hit them for big plays downfield.

“I think you always try to dictate, and you always try to keep a defense off balance,” Dorsey said. “But really what we've tried to preach ever since I've been here is being smart, not conservative. So, we want to make good decisions. But if the opportunity is there, we want to take that opportunity and take advantage of any matchups that we possibly can.

“We don't want to get back and be, like, OK, it's zone, we're just finding checkdowns,” Dorsey said. “Or it's man, or press, and we're just taking shots downfield. We want to be on that balance, we want to be able to trust our reads, trust our progressions, trust what we're seeing on the field. And I think all of that goes into that philosophy.”

Allen now stands second in the league in yards per attempt at 8.3 after hitting eight deep balls – passes that traveled 20-plus yards past the line of scrimmage – against Pittsburgh and Kansas City.

As the Kansas City game showed, the Bills have answers if a team wants to rely on the blitz and try to neuter Allen’s passing game.

Jim Kubiak: Bills' Josh Allen shows why he's the new measuring stick for quarterback play "This win, at this time in the season, in Kansas City, said a lot about this Bills team and the superhero-style quarterback who leads it," Jim Kubiak writes.

One advantage of blitzing is it can force an offense to send fewer receivers into the pass pattern. Offenses like to get five receivers in the pattern. That stresses coverage the most. But if the offense is blocking with only the five offensive linemen and the defense is rushing more than five, it’s a potential problem. The quarterback often has to throw short to the hot receiver.

The Bills have shown defensive coordinators they’re not going to simply settle for the checkdown to the hot receiver all the time.

On the 34-yard touchdown pass to Gabe Davis on Sunday, the Chiefs blitzed with seven men. The Bills kept seven men in to pass protect. On the 98-yard TD pass to Davis against Pittsburgh, the Steelers rushed five and the Bills blocked with six. On a third-and-7 play against the Rams, the Bills went for the jugular, keeping Devin Singletary in the backfield to pick up a blitz and hitting Davis on a 47-yard pass.

The other risk of blitzing Allen, even when the defense has a numbers advantage in the pass rush, is that he breaks containment and makes an explosive play outside of the pocket.