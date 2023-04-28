The Buffalo Bills selected Dorian Williams in the third round of the NFL draft, at No. 91.

Here are five things to know about Williams.

1. Familiar fans: Williams is already well-acquainted with Bills fans. He said that a few years ago, he was in a restaurant in New Orleans with some Bills fans who recognized that he played at Tulane. They told him he was going to get drafted by Buffalo one day, and even paid for his meal. It was a good call by those fans, and it gave Williams an early taste of what he'll see come game days this fall.

"I was like, 'Oh, yeah, these guys are for real,'" Williams said. "You always see it on social media, but to see it in real life is an amazing feeling."

2. Easing in at the next level: General Manager Brandon Beane said Friday that he expects Williams to start out at outside linebacker, but he noted the Bills always try to keep their linebackers interchangeable. "He'll just add to the mix," Beane said.

Beane also anticipates Williams will be a key contributor to the Bills on special teams, which Williams was excited about.

As noted in The Draft Network's scouting report: "Williams profiles as an impact special teamer that can provide depth at linebacker on defense. He has the physical makeup of a starter but has to get stronger, play faster, and develop instinctively to envision him as a starter at the next level."

Buffalo Bills select Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams in third round, No. 91 overall Dorian Williams was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2022, finishing with 132 tackles – tied for ninth in the Football Bowl Subdivision – 8.5 tackles for loss, five sacks and two interceptions.

3. A machine: Williams had 316 total tackles in his college career, and he tallied a chunk of those recently. Williams had 131 total tackles, with 8.5 tackles for loss, during his senior season.

"He's a tackling machine," Beane said. Williams led the team in both tackles and sacks (5.0) last season. In the Cotton Bowl, he had a career-high 17 tackles.

4. Overcoming adversity: If anyone can relate to the Bills' massive changes to travel from weather last season, it's Williams. In 2021, Williams and Tulane football had to relocate to Birmingham, Alabama, for their opener against Oklahoma, due to Hurricane Ida. Williams, a team captain at the time, said he helped check in on his teammates during a chaotic stretch.

5. Green Wave connection: Tulane running back Tyjae Spears was selected at No. 81, 10 spots before Williams. It marked the first time two Tulane players were drafted before the start of the fourth round since 1961. It is also the earliest a Green Wave player has been selected since Matt Forte was chosen at No. 44 in 2008. The Bills had interest in Spears during the pre-draft process, with running backs coach Kelly Skipper reportedly had a private workout and then lunch with Spears.