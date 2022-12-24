Don't try this at home: The story behind a viral Bills tailgating video

Natalie Keene and her dad went viral after Barstool Sports and FanDuel shared their take on how devout Bills fans are about tailgating.

The two headed out of their house in Lancaster on Friday night with temperatures at 7 degrees (not counting wind chill) and plenty of blowing snow in their Bills gear and set up a folding table. No jackets, no boots. Burgers, fries and beers. At one point, Keene slams the top of her beer on the table and it instantly blows away.

The video – captioned with "Bills Mafia is just built different" – has been viewed 1.4 million times and counting. The response, as one might imagine, has been overwhelming.

"We definitely didn't think it would go viral like that," Keene said.

The video appears to defy what emergency officials are stressing: Do not spend time outside in the blizzard conditions. "The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes," the National Weather Service warned Saturday.

Keene told The News the 11-second video stunt was completed in about a minute.

"My dad and I were just goofing around and decided it would be fun to do," Keene told The News on Saturday. "We weren’t out there long, probably about a minute to do it." (Keene's dad prefers to leave his name out.)

Keene used the hashtag #buffaloblizzard and then shared it with Barstool, with other media outlets reaching out.