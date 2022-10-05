Donations to Tua Foundation up to more than 1,800 in effort led by Bills fans

Bills fans have again led the way in charitable donations for an injured player.

In the aftermath of a scary head and neck injury to Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa last Thursday, his Tua Foundation has received more than 1,000 donations, largely in small amounts, the foundation's executive director, Burt Trembly told The News on Friday.

As more attention came to the effort by Bills' fans, the donations continued. Trembly told The News on Wednesday that the number of donations topped out at more than 1,800.

"We’re just grateful for all the support," Trembly said.

The nonprofit organization is "dedicated to the support of youth initiatives, health and wellness, and other charitable causes," according to its website. Donations can be made via this link.

Bills fans have posted screen shots of their donations in various amount, including $21.19 (the score of the game between the Bills and Dolphins on Sept. 25), $17.01 (a combination of Josh Allen's number and Tagovailoa's number), and other more randomly selected amounts.

Donations to Lamar Jackson's favorite charity reach more than $400,000 Blessing in a Backpack, a favorite charity of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, is the latest charitable organization to benefit from the generosity of Bills fans.

Donating to charitable causes when players get injured has become a staple for Bills fans.

Among the most successful was when Bills fans donated to Blessing in a Backpack, following a concussion suffered by Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in a playoff game in January 2021.

According to a news release, Blessings in a Backpack has opened 10 new programs in Buffalo and five programs in Baltimore, and are feeding an additional 520 children in Louisville.

"We will never forget the kindness displayed by the Buffalo Bills fanbase, and we have worked tirelessly since to put their goodwill to use feeding hungry kids," Erin Kerr, Blessings in a Backpack CEO, said in a statement. "We'll be feeding kids this weekend, as we always do, and can't wait to cheer on both teams as they compete."