Donations to Damar Hamlin's foundation will have lasting impact: 'We don’t need sponsors anymore'

Damar Hamlin's foundation and his clothing line share a name and a mindset.

Chasing M’s. Chasing Millions.

Now, millions have come back to Hamlin.

The Buffalo Bills safety remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he went into cardiac arrest early in the Bills’ game Monday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since then, a GoFundMe page that Hamlin created in 2020 for a toy drive has seen a surge of donations. As of Tuesday night, about 24 hours after Hamlin collapsed on the field, the donations had ballooned to more than $5.5 million, with more than 189,000 donors.

The original goal two years ago had been $2,500.

Jordon Rooney, CEO of Jaster Athletes, who has known Hamlin for years and is his marketing representative, recalled the first toy drive.

“He started that GoFundMe actually when he was in college himself, and he didn’t have the money for a toy drive himself,” Rooney said Tuesday during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

His most recent toy drive, the third annual, was during an off day in December, and Hamlin went to his hometown of McKees Rocks, outside Pittsburgh, and back to Buffalo in order to practice the next day.

“We’re doing it for the kids, having a good time,” Hamlin said in a video from the late December event.

As Bills fans and fans from across the NFL and the country looked for any way to show support, Rooney said he and Hamlin’s parents, Mario and Nina, realized the money can now go far beyond a toy drive.

The GoFundMe page had been unused for so long, Rooney was concerned that he wouldn't be able to access it.

“I had to figure out how to get the password today,” Rooney told McAfee. “We finally got into it.

"I’m excited for Damar when he sees that. That type of stuff means so much to him.”

An update to the GoFundMe shared that the foundation will support toy drives, back-to-school drives and kids camps. Hamlin looks forward to any chance to give back.

“He was just saying last week, ‘Hey Jordon, we gotta set up my camp for this summer. We gotta start sponsors for the camp,’ ” Rooney said. “We don’t need sponsors anymore.”

Chasing M’s merchandise was already frequently seen around the Bills facility.

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins was wearing a Chasing M’s hat on a CNN appearance to discuss Hamlin with Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday night.

“We’re chasing M’s for Damar,” Dawkins said. “I’m going to keep this hat on until I see my dog.”

Hamlin was giving out the hats in the Bills' locker room after practice on Saturday.

Dawkins is humbled by the donations that Hamlin is receiving, but knows his teammate will need additional support.

“The money that is pouring in is beautiful,” Dawkins said. “As many dollars are pouring in, like, we need as many prayers. Dollars go, but prayers flow.”

Dawkins said he believes Hamlin will be back to chasing his dreams soon.

“Damar is a fighter,” Dawkins said. “He’s going to keep fighting. We know our teammate. He is one of the strongest guys. … He’s going to keep fighting and he’s going to make it. That’s what we’re built for, and that’s what he’s built for.”