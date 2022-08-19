 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donations pouring in to P.U.N.T. in support of Bills' Dawson Knox after brother's death

  • Updated
Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Buffalo Bills player Dawson Knox.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills fans are showing their support for tight end Dawson Knox and his family following the death of his younger brother, Luke, on Wednesday. 

As of Friday morning, more than $95,000 has been donated in 5,000 donations to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, an organization that Dawson Knox has supported. The organization provides financial, practical and emotional support for families dealing with childhood cancer. 

Fans have been donating in denominations of $16.88 for the two players' numbers. Luke wore No. 16 at college and Dawson wears No. 88 for the Bills. 

Luke Knox, a linebacker at Florida International, died at age 22 after being rushed to the hospital. According to the Miami Herald, one of Knox's teammates called for help after he found Luke unresponsive at around 8:40 p.m.

A cause of death has not been released. 

Fans can make contributions on the P.U.N.T. donation page.

