Donations pouring in to P.U.N.T. in support of Bills' Dawson Knox after brother's death

Bills fans are showing their support for tight end Dawson Knox and his family following the death of his younger brother, Luke, on Wednesday.
As of Friday morning, more than $95,000 has been donated in 5,000 donations to the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, an organization that Dawson Knox has supported. The organization provides financial, practical and emotional support for families dealing with childhood cancer.
Fans have been donating in denominations of $16.88 for the two players' numbers. Luke wore No. 16 at college and Dawson wears No. 88 for the Bills.
Luke Knox, a linebacker at Florida International, died at age 22 after being rushed to the hospital. According to the Miami Herald, one of Knox's teammates called for help after he found Luke unresponsive at around 8:40 p.m.
A cause of death has not been released.
@dawson_knox & his family are an incredibly valued and cherished part of our organization. In sorrow, we stand with them at this time of profound loss. We’re overwhelmed with gratitude by the outpouring of support from #BillsMafia for our mission in honor of his brother Luke. pic.twitter.com/N7j2iI6Z7q— P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative (@PUNTpedcancer) August 18, 2022
Fans can make contributions on the P.U.N.T. donation page.