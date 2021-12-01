 Skip to main content
Donations in Bills CB Tre'Davious White's name pass $100,000
APTOPIX Bills Jets Football

Buffalo Bills' Tre'Davious White, right, intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets' Elijah Moore during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. 

 Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The donations started trickling in over the weekend. Then, they surged.

When Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White tore his ACL, Buffalo fans were quick to spin it forward. They began donating to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana as a tribute to the All-Pro cornerback. The donations had reached $108,359 by Wednesday, less than a week after White's season-ending injury. 

"I am at a loss for words for what the Bills Mafia has done for me and my hometown," White said in a statement. "It truly means the world to me to have my fans support me in this way, by giving back to my community."

The timing of the donations, with many coming in on Giving Tuesday, was significant to Martha Malak, executive director of the FBNWLA. The amount roughly tripled between Monday and Wednesday. 

"These donations come at a time when food insecurity for our neighbors is high and our food inventory is low," Marak said in a statement.

The Bills Mafia Babes led the charge in encouraging fans to donate $27 to the food bank, a nod to White's jersey number. Malak said that with the resources of the food bank, each dollar donated turned into $10 of food value, and that $27 allows the FBNWLA to provide food for 100 meals. 

"As it stands currently, the donations will provide $1,083,590 worth of food value – a number we are so grateful for," she said. "We look forward to continuing the fight to end hunger together."

White's mother, LaShawnita Ruffins, and Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor, will help distribute food in the Shreveport area, per White's agency, King Sports and Entertainment. 

White recently helped with a turkey giveaway with the food bank, where he purchased 1,000 turkeys.

Lara McKee, vice president of the Bills Mafia Babes, was glad that now even more families will be helped.

"Thousands of lives will be touched by the generosity of this fanbase," McKee said in a statement. "Football truly is family, especially when you are a Bills fan."

