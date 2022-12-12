 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dolphins use heaters in LA, and Bills fans joke about how they will deal with chilly Buffalo

APTOPIX Dolphins Chargers Football

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is stopped just short of the end zone by Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland, center, and linebacker Jerome Baker (55) on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. 

 Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
Bills fans have gotten a hearty laugh on social media since the NBC broadcast of Sunday's Dolphins-Chargers game revealed that the Dolphins had heaters near their bench for the game at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium ... indoors ... with temperatures in the mid-50s outside. 

It should be noted that the stadium, while having a roof, was designed to allow breezes to help cool the facility with limited air conditioning.

Nonetheless, with early forecasts calling for temperatures in the 20s and snow, Bills fans were left to wonder how the Dolphins might handle the elements in Buffalo and are seemingly feasting on the idea for revenge.

You might recall the conditions were less than ideal when the Dolphins beat the Bills in Week 3 in South Florida when the on-field temperatures were over 100 degrees. Players needed IV bags, some using bags for both arms at the same time in order to hydrate. 

“I’ve never been that tired in my life," Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs said. "I had full body cramps. I’ve never experienced that in my life. I laid on that table and thought, ‘Yeah, this is it for me,’ but I’m here, though.”

Asked about full body cramping, Diggs said, "Your hamstring, your quads, your arms, your stomach, all that stuff," but he added, "it’s just part of the game."

The Dolphins had to return to Miami after a late night/early morning flight and have a short week of preparation before traveling to Buffalo on Friday for Saturday night's game (8:15 p.m. kickoff).

