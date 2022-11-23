Dolphins sign defensive tackle Justin Zimmer off Bills' practice squad

Defensive tackle Justin Zimmer was signed off the Buffalo Bills' practice squad Wednesday by the Miami Dolphins.

Zimmer returned to the Bills in early October after the team had him in for a tryout to check on his surgically repaired knee.

Zimmer, 29, is a 6-foot-3, 300-pounder who played 18 games for the Bills over the past two seasons in his second stint with the team. He was limited to just six games in 2021 because of a torn ACL suffered in Week 6 against the Titans. He finished the year with eight tackles, four quarterback hits and one sack before getting hurt.

The Bills elected not to offer Zimmer a contract in the offseason as a restricted free agent, which then made him an unrestricted free agent.

"He epitomizes what you look for in a football player," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said last season. "The way he works. He way he approaches every single practice, every meeting. He's a lunch-pail guy. He did a great job for us. He's a tough out. He's going to battle every single snap."

Zimmer was responsible for one of the most memorable plays of the Bills' 2020 season when he stripped the ball from Patriots quarterback Cam Newton as New England was driving to either tie or win the game.