Dolphins linebacker wears shorts and no shirt for warmups at chilly Highmark Stadium

  • Updated
Jaelan Phillips warm up

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) warms up before the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips said this week about the potential for his first game in the snow, "If it's going to snow, I want it to snow snow."

Phillips got his wish, as plenty of snow has fallen at Highmark Stadium.  

"I'm excited," he said Wednesday. "It's going to a winter wonderland out there."

Phillips is from Redlands, Calif., and played collegiately at UCLA and then Miami. He was drafted by the Dolphins in the first round in 2020.

Coach Mike McDaniel has been preaching a mind over matter approach to dealing with the weather.

Phillips took it another step when he emerged for warmups Saturday night with no shirt and wearing shorts, despite swirling winds and temperatures in the low 20s.

