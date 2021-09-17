Dolphins fan Darius Rucker to sing national anthem before Bills game in Miami

When Darius Rucker sings the national anthem, which he will do Sunday when his favorite NFL team, the Miami Dolphins, host Buffalo, he always is struck by the significance of the song.
The country star who also was the front man for Hootie & the Blowfish doesn’t simply go on stage and lay down “The Star-Spangled Banner” the way he might one of his own hits. No way.
“I never think hours before the shows about singing my songs, I get up there and do it,” Rucker says. “But when it comes to the anthem, that’s all you are thinking about for 48 hours, every minute.
“You’re singing it for your country. It’s an honor to sing it. You are representing your whole country and you know it, and you know everyone will be singing along with you. They all love America.”
Rucker, who mentions his devotion to the Dolphins in the Hootie & the Blowfish song “Only Wanna Be With You,” also has a deep attachment to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Indeed, before Rucker performed at a 9/11 concert last Saturday night with the likes of Zac Brown Band, Lee Brice and Chris Young, he was tuned into South Carolina’s win over East Carolina.
His deep involvement in sports runs to golf, including the Hootie & the Blowfish tournament the Monday after the Masters that has raised more than $7 million for education and youth golf programs in South Carolina. Rucker will have his own Fanatics NFL clothing line available this fall – yes, it includes all 32 teams, not just the Dolphins.
“It’s amazing,” he says. “When you are as big a fan as I am – I watch every game I can, no matter who is playing – to be enabled to have these associations with the NFL and to have my logo on, I am very proud.”