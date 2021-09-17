Dolphins fan Darius Rucker to sing national anthem before Bills game in Miami

When Darius Rucker sings the national anthem, which he will do Sunday when his favorite NFL team, the Miami Dolphins, host Buffalo, he always is struck by the significance of the song.

The country star who also was the front man for Hootie & the Blowfish doesn’t simply go on stage and lay down “The Star-Spangled Banner” the way he might one of his own hits. No way.

“I never think hours before the shows about singing my songs, I get up there and do it,” Rucker says. “But when it comes to the anthem, that’s all you are thinking about for 48 hours, every minute.

“You’re singing it for your country. It’s an honor to sing it. You are representing your whole country and you know it, and you know everyone will be singing along with you. They all love America.”