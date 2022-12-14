Dolphins coach on potential snow vs. Bills: Box score doesn't say 'Asterisk, it was cold'

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he personally will do "zero monitoring" of the expected weather in Orchard Park for Saturday night's game against the Bills.

The forecast calls for the potential of lake-effect storms to start hitting Western New York on Friday evening and could continue through Saturday. Just how much snow will fall is tough to predict, given the uncertainty around the lake effect band, but it could be seven inches or more.

Nonetheless, McDaniel and his players were faced with a bunch of questions about preparing and playing in the cold, especially after the teams met in Week 3 in South Florida in extra heat. McDaniel clearly is trying to spin the narrative that the conditions won't matter if you don't let them.

“I think it’s all in how you use it," McDaniel said this week. "I think it’s kind of like playing in Miami. All right, it’s hot. We’re used to it being hot. Does that mean we win every game? I mean, the course of the game can be influenced, but you still have to play in the same temperature and climate are as the opposing team. Just one’s more used to it than the other.

"I think that’s something that you have to be real and upfront that, ‘Hey, it’s going to be cold,’ but it’s also something that no one cares. The box score doesn’t read, ‘Asterisk, it was cold.’ So it is what it is.

"If we’re trying to win a divisional game, we’re going to have to deal with elements and that comes with a mindset and just everyone’s going to be experiencing the same temperature. So I don’t plan on using that as an excuse in the slightest.”

McDaniel talked more about mindset on Wednesday:

"You just decide if you’re going to let it factor in or not and then you adjust as best you can," he said. "There’s certain things that become harder when there’s moisture or it hits a certain level of frigidness, but the good news is there’s not different atmospheres on both sidelines. So we will be playing the game in the same elements and as a competitor, man for man for our football team; that’s the objective, is that are you going to let the elements matter more to you than them? It is the same field, the same elements, so you just decide mentally how much you’re going to let it affect you.”

Coldest games in Tua Tagovailoa’s career2021 -- at Bills -- 35 degrees (58.2 rating)2021 -- at Titans-- 36 -- 53.12020 -- at Broncos -- 45 -- 81.92020 -- at Bills -- 51 -- 62.5#Dolphins lost all 4 games by combined 83 points#Bills #BillsMafia #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/p8jwIdR7xR — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) December 14, 2022

Bills coach Sean McDermott also noted that both teams play in the same conditions. "It's not like we're practicing in six inches of snow."