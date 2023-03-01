When Jordan Poyer listed some of the attributes he would be looking for in a new team, if he weren't able to re-sign with the Buffalo Bills, state taxes and sunshine were among the priorities.

Given that Poyer lives in the offseason in Florida – which has both no state income tax and plenty of sun – suggestions have flowed that Poyer was hinting about a desire to sign with the Miami Dolphins.

Poyer mentioned on his podcast that he is close with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and was planning to attend his birthday party. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was also planning to attend.

“It would be crazy to stay in the [AFC] East – to come down here to South Florida, so I might have to put my best suit on, put a nice little tie on,” Poyer said last week on his podcast. “I know Mike McDaniel will be in there. Mike McDaniel and I go back to Cleveland. He probably don’t even remember me on that team.”

Asked at the NFL scouting combine about Poyer, McDaniel pivoted.

"I’m not in the business of tampering," McDaniel said, deftly sidestepping the question. "We need all the draft picks we can get."

McDaniel used the opportunity to lament the loss of two draft picks, including a 2023 first-round pick, in a tampering scandal involving the pursuit of Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

Poyer is not a free agent until March 15 when the new league years begins and cannot have contact with other teams until May 13, when the "legal tampering window" begins.