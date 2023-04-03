If the Buffalo Bills are done adding at receiver, it will equal a prominent role for Trent Sherfield, who signed a one-year, $1.77 million contract last month.

If the Bills aren’t done adding at receiver (their selection at No. 27 perhaps?), it should equal a contributing role for Sherfield, who will be on his fourth team in as many seasons.

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel expects Sherfield to fit in seamlessly.

“Very good football player,” McDaniel said during last week’s NFL annual meeting in Arizona. “I think he has a tremendous opportunity with that particular receiving corps to kind of grow in terms of how much he’s utilized.”

The Bills signed Sherfield and Deonte Harty in free agency to join – as of now – a projected top three of Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Khalil Shakir.

McDaniel was on San Francisco’s staff in 2021 when Sherfield – after three seasons with Arizona – joined the 49ers. He played in 17 games but caught only nine passes.

Sherfield followed McDaniel to the Dolphins last offseason and despite the presence of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (119 and 75 catches, respectively), Sherfield set career highs in catches (30), receiving yards (417), touchdowns (two) and offensive snaps (611).

Sherfield played at least 22 offensive snaps in all 18 regular season/playoff games for the Dolphins and caught at least one pass in all but two games (at the Bills and vs. the New York Jets). He caught four passes apiece against Cincinnati and Cleveland and a 75-yard touchdown at San Francisco.

Because of Hill’s brilliance (second in the NFL in catches and yards) and Waddle’s emergence (league-best 18.1 yards per catch), Sherfield’s opportunities were limited.

“That’s one thing that was kind of tough,” McDaniel said. “With the Dolphins, there were a lot of good players, a lot of people to spread the ball around to. I’m happy for Trent and I know he’s hoping for the opportunity to get to contribute even more and build upon his career year he had last year.”

Sherfield also brings special teams value to the Bills – he has played 881 special teams snaps in five seasons, including at least 183 in four consecutive years.

“Trent is a wonderful teammate,” McDaniel said. “He’s a football player that is dependable, that is physical, that is fearless and (a player) that has a chip on his shoulder.”

Rapp contract details

According to a league source, the Bills' one-year contract with safety Taylor Rapp is for $1.77 million and includes $1.65 million guaranteed.

Rapp signed last week after spending his first four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams.