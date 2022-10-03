Dolphins' Christian Wilkins says he plans to appeal fine for incident with Bills' Josh Allen

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said he plans to appeal the fine levied against him for unsportsmanlike conduct in the game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3.

Wilkins was fined $13,261 for his actions in the pile that led Allen to rip off Wilkins' helmet, according to NFL Network.

Wilkins was not penalized during the game but was fined. Allen was penalized during the game but was not fined.

Allen appeared to be gesturing toward his groin area while complaining to an official after getting up.

“I’m not going to necessarily get into what goes on throughout the course of the game, what goes on in piles, this, that and the third," Wilkins told reporters in South Florida on Monday. "I’m not going to get into that.

"I don’t necessarily agree with what’s being accused of me and how things went down and how things were handled from that standpoint. So there’s obviously a process that goes there, an appeal process and everything, which I fully wish to take advantage of.”

Asked specifically if he planned to appeal, Wilkins said, "That's my plan."

After the game, when asked what was happening under the pile, Allen said, “some football stuff.”

“I think anybody with two eyes can understand what was going on under that pile,” he told Kyle Brandt last Tuesday in his weekly appearance on Brandt’s podcast. “I let the emotions get the best of me, but there were some things happening down there that I didn’t appreciate. We’ll let everyone make their own judgments on that. I apologized to my team for putting us in a tough situation, but it is what it is and we’ll move on. I know I’ll probably get a fine for that, but I hope they’ll look at some other things, too.”

Brandt then referenced a remark made by Wilkins on the field after the game in which he told CBS’ Josina Anderson, “It just happens. Josh is a competitor, I’m a competitor. The game is on the line. We’re going back and forth. That’s just how it is. That’s how it is with division rivals. With alpha males, that’s how it goes.”

Brandt followed that up by asking Allen, “Do alpha males grab each other by the groin on the football field?”

“Not typically,” Allen said. “It is what it is. He is a competitor. He’s been known for that, going back to the college. I should know that and shouldn’t let it get the best of me, but sometimes you see red and things like that happen."