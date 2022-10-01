Dolphins' Christian Wilkins reportedly fined for actions in dustup with Bills' Josh Allen

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has been fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for his actions in the pile Sunday that led Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to rip off Wilkins' helmet, the Miami Herald reported.
Wilkins was not penalized in the game.
The amount of fines are established by the NFL and the NFL Players Association.
An irate Allen picked up a 15-yard penalty after pulling off Wilkins’ helmet, and Allen appeared to be gesturing toward his groin area while complaining to an official after getting up. Allen was not fined for the incident.
After the game, when asked what was happening under the pile, Allen said, “some football stuff.”
“I think anybody with two eyes can understand what was going on under that pile,” he told Kyle Brandt on Tuesday in his weekly appearance on Brandt’s podcast. “I let the emotions get the best of me, but there were some things happening down there that I didn’t appreciate. We’ll let everyone make their own judgments on that. I apologized to my team for putting us in a tough situation, but it is what it is and we’ll move on. I know I’ll probably get a fine for that, but I hope they’ll look at some other things too.”
Brandt then referenced a remark made by Wilkins on the field after the game in which he told CBS’ Josina Anderson, “It just happens. Josh is a competitor, I’m a competitor. The game is on the line. We’re going back and forth. That’s just how it is. That’s how it is with division rivals. With alpha males, that’s how it goes.”
Brandt followed that up by asking Allen, “Do alpha males grab each other by the groin on the football field?”