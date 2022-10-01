Dolphins' Christian Wilkins reportedly fined for actions in dustup with Bills' Josh Allen

“I think anybody with two eyes can understand what was going on under that pile,” he told Kyle Brandt on Tuesday in his weekly appearance on Brandt’s podcast. “I let the emotions get the best of me, but there were some things happening down there that I didn’t appreciate. We’ll let everyone make their own judgments on that. I apologized to my team for putting us in a tough situation, but it is what it is and we’ll move on. I know I’ll probably get a fine for that, but I hope they’ll look at some other things too.”

Brandt then referenced a remark made by Wilkins on the field after the game in which he told CBS’ Josina Anderson, “It just happens. Josh is a competitor, I’m a competitor. The game is on the line. We’re going back and forth. That’s just how it is. That’s how it is with division rivals. With alpha males, that’s how it goes.”

Brandt followed that up by asking Allen, “Do alpha males grab each other by the groin on the football field?”

“Not typically,” Allen said. “It is what it is. He is a competitor. He’s been known for that, going back to the college. I should know that and shouldn’t let it get the best of me, but sometimes you see red and things like that happen."

Wilkins had previously been fined for his past actions against the Bills. He was hit with a $10,527 fine for striking an offensive lineman as a rookie.