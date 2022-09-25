Dolphins' Christian Wilkins on scrap with Josh Allen: 'With alpha males, that’s how it goes'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen got a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct when he pulled off the helmet of Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins in the fourth quarter of Buffalo's 21-19 loss.

Allen and Wilkins have a bit of a history, having mixed it up toward the end of the Bills’ victory in October in Orchard Park last season. A video of Allen waving goodbye to Wilkins and the Dolphins went viral.

As the CBS announcers noted Sunday, things happen at the bottom of the piles, and it appeared that Wilkins took a shot at Allen below the belt, or attempted to. It was among several borderline plays by Miami's defense.

Asked what happened in his postgame news conference, Allen said, “Just some football stuff.”

Wilkins did a postgame interview with CBS and was also asked about the play:

“It just happens. Josh is a competitor, I’m a competitor,” he said. “The game is on the line. We’re going back and forth. That’s just how it is. That’s how it is with division rivals. With alpha males, that’s how it goes.”

1-on-1 with #Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins after the game on the defensive juice they had the whole game & on what in the world happened between he and Josh Allen. Clue: Wilkins can’t confirm or deny. 😂 pic.twitter.com/FwEEBdxlbh — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 25, 2022

Asked by interviewer Josina Anderson if he said something to Allen, Wilkins said, “I mean, yeah.”

He was asked what he said several times.

“I can’t confirm or deny it,” Wilkins said. “I’m just out there playing my game, I’m out there having fun. That’s it.”

He was not asked about the apparent low blow.

Wilkins also wasn’t trying to read too much into the Dolphins’ victory, noting, “Our goals for this team are bigger than beating the Buffalo Bills. This is just a step on where we want to go.”