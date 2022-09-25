Dolphins 21, Bills 19: How it happened, stars of the game, key plays

Week 3: Miami Dolphins 21, Buffalo Bills 19

At Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

Plays of the game:

The Buffalo Bills ran out of time trailing by two points and on the Miami Dolphins' 40-yard-line as they tried to get in position for a game-winning field goal. Isaiah McKenzie was unable to get out of bounds after a reception in the final seconds and the Bills were unable to line up in time to spike the ball to stop the clock.

Buffalo got the ball back with less than two minutes remaining when Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead punted the ball off his own player while backed up deep inside his own end zone. The play resulted in a safety and cut the Dolphins lead to two.

The Bills had gone 72 yards and 17 plays, but came up short of a go-ahead touchdown with about two minutes to play. Josh Allen skipped a pass to McKenzie at the right sideline on fourth-and-goal from the Miami 3.

Two long passes to Jaylen Waddle from Tua Tagovailoa highlighted a seven-play, 72-yard drive, capped by a Chase Edmonds’ 2-yard touchdown to give the Dolphins their first lead of the game at 21-17 with 10:05 left in the fourth quarter. Waddle caught passes of 32 and 45 yards on the drive.

Before that, the Bills could muster only three points.

The Bills had to settle for a 30-yard field goal from Tyler Bass after a 20-play, 87-yard drive came up short on the Miami 11, giving them a 17-14 lead with 3:40 left in the third quarter. On the next drive, a mostly stymied Bills run game got a huge boost with Zack Moss' 43-yard run down the right sideline, but the Bills would have a 38-yard field goal partially blocked.

The Bills scored on the opening drive of the game for an eighth consecutive time, including the playoffs, tying the longest mark in the NFL since at least 1983. They finished off a 10-play, 75-yard drive to open the game with a 2-yard TD pass from Allen to Singletary on fourth-and-goal. Miami blitzed and Singletary was wide open out of the backfield.

The game was tied at 7-7 with about three minutes left in the first quarter when the Dolphins took advantage of a sack and fumble of Allen, recovered by Melvin Ingram on the Bills’ 6-yard-line. Edmonds scored on a 1-yard run.

Allen found Isaiah McKenzie on an 8-yard TD to cap a 14-play, 75-yard drive into the early second quarter to put the Bills back on top 14-7. Allen dropped a dime to McKenzie for a 27-yard gain three plays earlier.

The Dolphins tied the game at 14-14 on a nine-play, 83-yard drive, capped by an 11-yard TD pass from Tagovailoa to River Cracraft. The just-over-five-minute drive was full of chunk plays – six went for nine yards or more.

A late hit by Bills linebacker Matt Milano on Tagovailoa in the final minutes of the first half forced the Dolphins QB out of the game with the score 14-14 and the Dolphins with the ball on their own 44 after the roughing the passer call. Tagovailoa was able to return to start the second half.

The Bills seemed in position to get a field goal at the end of the half, but a bobbled snap forced Allen to throw the ball to Stefon Diggs, rather than spike it to avoid an intentional grounding penalty

For the record: Bills 2-1; Dolphins 3-0.

Stars of the game:

• Josh Allen: Threw for 400 yards and two TDs on 42 of 63 passing, and also ran for 47 yards on eight carries.

• Isaiah McKenzie: 76 yards and a TD on seven catches.

• Devin Singletary: 78 yards receiving and one TD on nine catches and 13 yards rushing.

• Jaylen Waddle: 102 yards receiving on four catches.

• Tua Tagovailoa: 186 yards and one TD on 13 of 18 passing.

A large crowd: The 62,206 in attendance Sunday was the Dolphins' second largest crowd since Hard Rock Stadium was renovated in 2015.

Banged-up defense: If it wasn’t bad enough that the Bills were down four major pieces in the defensive backfield, rookie cornerback Christian Benford went down in the second quarter with a hand injury, leaving practice squad call-up Ja’Marcus Ingram to man one of the outside corner spots for much of the game. Benford returned in the second half with the hand heavily bandaged, but only played special teams. The Bills' defense is already playing without Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White for at least the first four games. Add to that list of injuries starting safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde (who’s out for the season with a neck injury), as well as defensive tackles Jordan Phillips and Ed Oliver and cornerback Dane Jackson.

Many more in-game injuries: So many more Bills’ players left during the hot game with temperatures in the high 80s. Bills receiver Jake Kumerow left late in the first quarter with a left ankle injury and missed the remainder of the game; Spencer Brown went to the locker room late in the second quarter with heat illness and never returned; Dawson Knox left the game in the third quarter after taking a big hit where his head snapped back, but he returned; Isaiah McKenzie was being treated for heat illness in the third quarter, but returned to the game shortly after; Ryan Bates suffered a head injury and went to the sideline in the third quarter to be evaluated; Greg Van Roten left the game in the fourth quarter and walked off gingerly; Stefon Diggs limped off the field in the fourth quarter with cramps and missed a few plays late in the game.

Mostly clean pocket for Tua: Until Milano’s late hit on Tagovailoa, the Dolphins quarterback had not been touched. The Bills did respond later on that drive with a Greg Rousseau sack of backup QB Teddy Bridgewater to help spoil that drive. In the fourth quarter, Rousseau and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds split a second sack for Buffalo. With so many injuries to the defensive backfield, Buffalo was hoping to get pressure with their front four.

Win streak snapped: Before Sunday's loss, the Bills and Josh Alen had beaten the Dolphins in seven consecutive games, and Allen was 7-1 going into this week’s game at the Dolphins. Coach Sean McDermott was also 9-1 against Miami in five seasons as Bills head coach.

Up next: Bills at Baltimore Ravens, Oct. 2; Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals, Sept. 29.