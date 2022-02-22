Does Gabriel Davis have vice grip on starting job as Bills' No. 2 wide receiver?

“It was definitely a little challenging this year to not be able to play as much as I feel like I should’ve,” Davis said last month as his Bills teammates cleaned out their lockers. “But at the end of the day, it all worked out the way it should’ve and I’m happy I was able to go out there (against the Chiefs) and show that I can do it at a high level.”

Davis, 22, caught four touchdowns in three games in December before missing a week with Covid-19, then returned to form and led the Bills in every major receiving category in the playoffs, catching 10 of 13 targets for 242 yards and five touchdowns.

Sanders, who turns 35 in March, started both playoff games and had three catches for 52 yards and a score. He is an unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year, $6 million contract last March.

Davis is entering the third season of his four-year rookie contract and represents a critical and inexpensive piece of the Bills’ offense, considering his production and the Bills’ tight salary cap situation after signing quarterback Josh Allen to a quarter billion-dollar contract.

