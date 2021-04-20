Do Bills need more home run potential? Travis Etienne can take it to the house

It’s something he has worked hard at improving. He dropped only two passes last season.

"Coming here out of high school from a wing T offense, I probably had 16 targets my whole career in high school,” Etienne told reporters on a conference call on his pro day. “Coming here, it was really different. Had to really change my whole game. Each and every coach here has been fundamental to my growth, even the players.”

Etienne’s catches weren’t just on screen passes out of the backfield, either, although he was great on those. Clemson used him in the slot, out wide and on a variety of different routes – flares, flat routes, go routes, shovel passes and digs.

“He is an every-down back,” Swinney said. “He did not come here that way, and it is not that he couldn’t. He just had not been asked to do things and was in an option type of offense that he grew up in.”

Etienne has not had a game with 20 or more carries since 2018, despite Swinney’s characterization of him as an every-down back.

Chances are, any team that drafts him will view him as a speedy, dual-threat option in the backfield, not the workhorse, 20-carry-a-game back.

NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms compares Etienne with Saints All-Pro Alvin Kamara.