Do Bills need more home run potential? Travis Etienne can take it to the house

This is the first in a series profiling players the Bills could select in the April 29-May 1 NFL draft.
Buffalo Bills' running backs have scored three touchdowns on plays of 40 or more yards the past four years.
Travis Etienne scored 16 touchdowns of 40-plus yards the past four years for Clemson University.
Etienne’s home-run ability makes him a first-round draft prospect and arguably the most polarizing prospect for Bills fans in the 2021 NFL draft.
“Every time he touches the ball you hold your breath,” said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. “He is one of those guys. He is dynamic.”
“He has big-time, big-time speed,” says NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. “Not as much wiggle as you might like. But he has more strength and power than people give him credit for to be able to pull through tackles.”
Etienne could be a difference-making chess piece for any NFL offensive coordinator. His production is undeniable.
Etienne is one of only 12 players in Football Bowl Subdivision history with 4,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. He has the Atlantic Coast Conference record for total touchdowns (78) and rushing TDs (70). His TD total ranks fourth in Football Bowl Subdivision history, and he holds the FBS record for most games scoring a TD (46 of 55).
As a senior in 2020, he rushed for 914 yards and 14 TDs and caught 48 passes for 588 yards and two TDs.
The 22-year-old Louisiana native backed up those numbers at his pro-day workout in March, running the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds, according to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy.
“He is both thunder and lightning because he has that combination,” Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller, the former Bills first-round draft choice, told The News. “I’m not going to say he’s as fast as me, but he can go. He has that heat lightning.”
Spiller ran the 40 in 4.37 seconds entering the 2010 draft, when the Bills made him the ninth overall pick.
The Spiller experience is part of the reason Etienne is polarizing for Bills fans. Spiller was an excellent player, but he did not alter the trajectory of the franchise. Conventional wisdom says good running backs can be found throughout the draft, and first-round picks are better invested at other positions.
The Bills, however, are a winning team with no glaring holes, unlike in 2010. Maybe Etienne’s speed could make more of a difference on the field for Buffalo in 2021 than anything another prospect at a different position might offer.
Support Local Journalism
Etienne’s dual-threat ability is attractive. His 588 receiving yards led all FBS backs last season. He averaged 12.25 yards a catch last season and 11.68 yards a catch in 2019. The Bills ranked 25th in passes to running backs in 2020 with 68.
It’s something he has worked hard at improving. He dropped only two passes last season.
"Coming here out of high school from a wing T offense, I probably had 16 targets my whole career in high school,” Etienne told reporters on a conference call on his pro day. “Coming here, it was really different. Had to really change my whole game. Each and every coach here has been fundamental to my growth, even the players.”
Etienne’s catches weren’t just on screen passes out of the backfield, either, although he was great on those. Clemson used him in the slot, out wide and on a variety of different routes – flares, flat routes, go routes, shovel passes and digs.
“He is an every-down back,” Swinney said. “He did not come here that way, and it is not that he couldn’t. He just had not been asked to do things and was in an option type of offense that he grew up in.”
Etienne has not had a game with 20 or more carries since 2018, despite Swinney’s characterization of him as an every-down back.
Chances are, any team that drafts him will view him as a speedy, dual-threat option in the backfield, not the workhorse, 20-carry-a-game back.
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms compares Etienne with Saints All-Pro Alvin Kamara.
“To me the playing style is almost Alvin Kamara-like a little bit, Kareem Hunt, too,” Simms said. “Those are the two guys I came away thinking that’s who he plays like. Can run for 60-yard touchdowns, check. Can run between the tackles and break tackles – man, can he break some tackles. And not that he’s an ankle-breaker, but he’s got a smoothness to which he runs and subtle ability to change directions to make people miss and never really lose speed.”
ESPN’s Mel Kiper doesn’t buy the Kamara comparison.
“That’s a stretch for me,” Kiper said. “But he’s explosive and he has versatility. I think he’s a second-rounder.”
ESPN’s Todd McShay projects Etienne going No. 23 to the New York Jets. Kiper has him going No. 34 to the Jets.
Spiller says Etienne is a clean prospect who will fit into any locker room.
“I think Travis Etienne is going to transition to the NFL, I don’t want to say easy but I don’t think it’s going to be overbearing for him,” Spiller said. “For one, he’s such a humble individual, and he’s the total package.”
"I'm a guy you don't have to worry about,” Etienne said. “No distractions. No added things off the field. You get a consistent guy, a great guy who's going to work hard on and off the field, not going to create any trouble for the team.”
Etienne said the message from Swinney he takes most to heart is: "Just never take anything for granted.”
“Each year, you have to start over,” Etienne said. “You're not entitled to anything. Anything you get, you have to earn. Just the work ethic that he instilled in us will last a lifetime.”