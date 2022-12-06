Dion Dawkins named Bills' nominee for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins is the team's nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

A player from each of the NFL's 32 teams is nominated for his philanthropy and community service. Each nominee receives up to a $40,000 donation in his name to the charity of choice. The overall winner will be named at the Super Bowl and receive up to a $250,000 donation.

It’s the first nod for Dawkins, though he’s no newcomer to giving back.

His foundation, Dion’s Dreamers, has provided mentorship and advocacy to vulnerable populations for years.

This year, Dawkins has taken added initiative to stay involved in Buffalo’s East Side community, which was devastated by a racist mass shooting in May. Dawkins has raised money for the families of the victims and met with teachers in the area, among other events.

“They need every bit, plus some. And this is just a small, small, small piece,” Dawkins said in May. “And I'm going to continue to do more and more and more to just drive everything to the families first, and then those organizations.”

Dawkins has been purposeful about making sure his involvement was consistent and sustained.

“Everybody scatters, and everybody just goes back into their little blankets, like ‘Oh, we did our justice.’ But it's on organizations like the Bills, organizations like Dion’s Dreamers, and all these little one, two punches to continue to bring light and continue to just pour our energy to that area,” Dawkins said in May.

“Because that area is going to be historic forever. So, we have to put our effort in there. We have to physically be there. We can't just tweet about it. We have to be about it.”

His nomination reflects that.

In all his endeavors, Dawkins values face-to-face interactions, as he truly engages with underserved communities.

“Just to be so close to the kids, and just to sit here and watch them dance and just be themselves,” he said at an event at a school this season. “When we can be so interactive, and be close and personal with the kids, where they can feel our presence and see our smiles up close, hear our laugh, and see us for who we are, that’s the best part of it all.”

