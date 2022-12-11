 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dion Dawkins, Matt Milano active for game against Jets

Ed Oliver and Shaq Lawson

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91) and Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson (90) warm up before the game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Right tackle Dion Dawkins and linebacker Matt Milano both are active for the Buffalo Bills in today's game against the New York Jets.

First-round rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam also returns to the lineup.

The Bills are without fullback Reggie Gilliam. He's inactive, along with defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, defensive backs Xavier Rhodes and Dean Marlowe, linebacker Baylon Spector and offensive lineman Justin Murray. Gilliam (ankle) and Phillips (shoulder) both were declared out on Friday.

Gilliam's absence could mean more snaps for the backup tight ends, Quintin Morris and Tommy Sweeney.

The Jets had no surprises on their inactives list. Running back James Robinson is out. The Jets will go with Zonovan Knight, Michael Carter and Ty Johnson at running back.

The Jets have four tight ends active. They are without backup defensive end Michael Clemons.

