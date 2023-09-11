They all want to believe Josh Allen, they really do. Want to believe him because they know his character, approach and talent. Want to believe him because he has the best interests of the Buffalo Bills in mind. And want to believe him because he’s Their Guy.

But Allen not a regular rusher of the football? Not a bulldozing short-yardage running back option from the quarterback position? Is this a New Josh?

They all want you to check back with them after Monday night’s season opener at the New York Jets.

“You have to see it to believe it,” tight end Dawson Knox said with a laugh.

“I have to see it,” former Bills receiver Cole Beasley said with a head shake.

“Is that what he’s talking about?” Giants general manager/former Bills executive Joe Schoen said with interest.

Yes, that is exactly what Allen has been talking about since the start of the Bills’ offseason program in April. How he needs to pick his spots before one hit knocks him out of the game and throw the check-down pass or throw it away when under pressure when straining for a short gain. Was he re-training his brain?

“I wouldn’t say ‘re-training,’ ” Allen told The Buffalo News last month. “But being smarter when I do it and just trusting guys in protection and staying in the pocket as long as possible.”

This strategy – if it holds up, of course – is a short and long game for Allen, who is entering his age-27 season. Short game – the Bills remain confident about playing into February and those chances are extinguished if No. 17 is injured. Long game – Allen, all 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds of him, is built to last, but he hasn’t reached the halfway point of his career. What worked from 2018-22 might not work anymore.

But staying healthy isn’t enough for Allen … and it shouldn’t be. Quarterbacks don’t build their legacies in this era of pro football by throwing a ton of touchdowns. No, they are measured by “The Chip” – did they win a championship?

Enter Part 2 of the Allen Offseason Adjustment. Take his level of work to another level.

“It’s a different feel,” said offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who has been on the Bills’ staff for Allen’s entire career. “He’s always done a great job with things, but I really feel like that he’s really locked in on every detail right now. He’s even more so done a great job of talking to guys and saying, ‘Hey, what did you see here?’ or, ‘Here’s what I was thinking.’ He’s really taken the lead on making sure that everybody is on the same page with all the little details that can make a difference.”

Thus, the focused message from Allen in the spring. Was he sending a message to the fan base that the end of 2022 was unacceptable? Had that sound. Was he reinforcing to the players and coaches that he can and will do more this year? Had that vibe. Was a New Josh unveiled behind the microphone? Had that feel.

Dallas’ Troy Aikman turned 27 in November 1993 and won his first Super Bowl two months later. Indianapolis’ Peyton Manning won the first of his five NFL MVP awards at age 27 (2003) and reached his first AFC title game. Denver’s John Elway won his only MVP at 27 and reached his second Super Bowl. That trio would combine for seven Super Bowl titles and three busts inside the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In the present, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes turns 27 this month and already has two Super Bowl titles. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow turns 27 in mid-December and has one Super Bowl appearance. Allen must be keeping tabs on his contemporaries, the players his work will be compared against, right? Right!?

Not really.

“I’m just trying to be the best quarterback I can be for the Buffalo Bills and the best teammate I can be in this locker room and the best leader I can,” Allen said matter-of-factly, not wanting to take a verbal swing at the softball.

That process took many shapes, forms and sizes and was the focus of his offseason training and preparation. Be the best teammate and the best leader by opening his ears, eyes and mind to being more communicative. And be the best quarterback he can be … by changing his game?

The litmus test is set to begin.

Be aggressive, but smart

The thing is about Allen’s ability to run for yards …

“I never really ran in high school,” he said. “I didn’t have the ability to.”

Deep in the Google machine, MaxPreps has Allen’s rushing statistics at Firebaugh (Calif.) High School. He carried 18 times for 201 yards and no touchdowns as a junior in 2012 and 56 times for 407 yards and four touchdowns as a senior. The 180-pound teenager was about flinging it through the air.

Allen, up to a listed 240 pounds, at Wyoming, began to diversify his game and punish opponents.

“I started developing more size and speed and tried to utilize that the best I could,” he said.

In two years as the Cowboys’ starter, Allen rushed 234 times for 1,140 yards and 12 touchdowns; his net yardage was 767 because NCAA counts sack yards against a player’s total.

Once he joined the Bills, it was game on, or to put it better, rush on. Eighteen regular season games of at least 10 attempts. Ten games of at least 75 yards. Nine games of at least two touchdowns.

“I’ll never forget his rookie year (in 2018), (seeing) him walking down the hallway after a couple of games and he could barely move,” Schoen said. “It was eye-opening. Maybe at Wyoming, he was fine. But Monday, after some of the hits he’s took vs. NFL players, it takes a little bit more of a toll. Yeah, I think (running less) is important for career longevity.”

Among quarterbacks in their first five seasons, Allen’s 3,087 rushing yards and 547 attempts both rank third all-time and his 38 rushing touchdowns are second. Allen is already third in the career rushing touchdowns category by quarterbacks.

Last year, though, served as a warning sign. Six of those aforementioned double-digit carry games were in 2022. Suboptimal for sure. When the run game broke down, call on Allen. When a short-yardage gain was required, call on Allen. He managed to play in every game, but all parties were aware of the taxing physical nature of the by-necessity approach.

“We, as a collective building, ask him to slide more often, but when he’s converting third- and fourth downs and jumping over safeties and stiff-arming defensive ends, there is not much you do but sit back and be a fan and pray that everything goes well,” Knox said.

Last year, Allen rushes converted 26 third downs.

To cut down the number of opportunities, the Bills signed free agent tailbacks Damien Harris and Latavius Murray in the offseason to join James Cook.

But in crunch time …

“I’m still going to be a reactionary-type of guy, go in with a plan and if that plan breaks down, figuring it out with my feet,” Allen said. “I think that’s what makes some of these quarterbacks in today’s age so dangerous – you can extend plays and allow guys to get open because it’s so hard for (defensive backs) to cover that long.”

Said Dorsey: “Josh is never going to lose that part of his game that makes him so dynamic and so great. He’s still going to have that ability to make those plays, but when he does, there is an understanding that there is a time and a place to go all out for something and diving head-first vs. protecting yourself to make sure we’re limiting the shots he takes.”

The dialogue among Allen, Dorsey and quarterbacks coach Joe Brady is constant. Be yourself, Josh, but know where the line is to straddle. Make decisions that are competitive (stiff-arming the defensive back, OK) and smart (don’t take on Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with your right shoulder lowered, not OK).

“He wants to put the team on his back,” Brady said. “It’s, ‘We know how tough you are, but if there’s a situation where the pocket is collapsing, let’s save you and let’s get you down.’”

‘Very rare player’

Allen will be a matchup issue for opponents if he does run less … maybe a bigger issue if he scrambles to throw like Elway.

Sitting underneath an awning to escape the early morning sun in Miami Gardens, Fla., last month, the NFL’s best defensive coordinator was talking about quarterbacks in general and AFC quarterbacks in particular.

“The first (13) years in the league, I was in the NFC when the NFC was just dominating the AFC,” new Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told The News.

During Carolina’s run to the NFC title game in 1996, Fangio devised game plans for eventual Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks Warren Moon (Minnesota), Troy Aikman (Dallas), Brett Favre (Green Bay) and Steve Young (San Francisco).

Back in the conference with San Francisco in the early 2010s, Fangio’s opposing quarterbacks in 2013 included Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay), Carson Palmer (Arizona), Cam Newton (Carolina), Drew Brees (New Orleans), Robert Griffin III (Washington), Matt Ryan (Atlanta) and Russell Wilson (Seattle). Rodgers and Brees are future Hall of Fame inductees.

“Now it’s flipped and it’s the AFC,” Fangio said.

Fangio was Denver’s head coach from 2019-21 and also called the plays against Mahomes, Allen, Herbert, Lawrence, Burrow, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson and Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethsliberger.

“Wherever I’m at, it’s usually the hardest division and the hardest conference,” Fangio said with a laugh. “You don’t have to study it too hard – just figure out where I’m at.”

Figuring out Allen’s game is a like doing a jigsaw puzzle blind-folded – equal parts guessing game and feel.

Play man coverage against the Bills and Allen will use the open lanes and the fact defensive backs aren’t facing him and scramble for leisurely yards or extend plays while moving laterally. Play zone coverage and Allen will use his elite arm strength to complete passes into ultra-tight windows.

“A very rare player,” said Fangio, whose Dolphins visit Buffalo in Week 4 and host the Bills in Week 18.

These are the glory days for AFC quarterbacks. Philadelphia’s Jalen Hurts might be the only NFC passer in the top 10. To keep up or pass Mahomes and Burrow, the other focus for Allen this offseason was cutting down on his turnovers in general and his red-zone turnovers in particular.

Fumbling while running wasn’t an issue – all five of his lost fumbles were on sacks. Among his combined 17 interceptions in the regular season/playoffs, seven were inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. An analysis of every interception by The News assigned Allen the blame on 13 interceptions.

“I want to make plays for this team and understand that sometimes, the best play is the check-down and just fighting to live another day,” Allen said. “That’s still developing in my game.”

Still developing. Still fine-tuning. Still improving. The process really never stops in this game and at Allen’s position. Ease up and you’ll be lapped. The process must be embraced. The tough conversations need to happen when there is a hiccup. His top target has seen the progress during camp.

“We trust him; we’ve been trusting him,” receiver Stefon Diggs said. “It’s him putting on that quarterback hat, that hat that says, ‘This is my show. I got it.’ I can see the focus. I can see the grind.”

Allen … the passer

A look at where Josh Allen ranks among NFL quarterbacks in passing statistics in a player’s first five seasons (since 1970):

Passing yards

1. Peyton Manning, Indianapolis#20,618

2. Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay#19,737

3. Dan Marino, Miami#19,422

4. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis#18,991

5. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City#18,991

9. Josh Allen, Bills#18,397

Passing touchdowns

1. Marino#168

2. Mahomes#151

T3. Manning#138

T3. Allen#138

5. Luck#132

Passer rating

1. Mahomes#105.8

2. Deshaun Watson, Hou-Cle#102.3

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle#99.6

4. Kurt Warner, St. Louis#98.2

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas#97.3

13. Allen#92.2

Allen … the rusher

A look at where Josh Allen ranks among NFL quarterbacks in rushing statistics in a player’s first five seasons (since 1970):

Rushing attempts

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore#727

2. Cam Newton, Carolina#599

3. Josh Allen, Bills#546

4. Russell Wilson, Seattle#483

5. Michael Vick, Atlanta#406

Rushing yards

1. Jackson#4,437

2. Newton#3,207

3. Allen#3,087

4. Vick#2,820

5. Wilson#2,697

Rushing touchdowns

1. Newton#43

2. Allen#38

3. Daunte Culpepper, Minnesota#26

T4. Jackson#24

T4. Dak Prescott, Dallas#24

Quarterback stability

The Bills’ Josh Allen will make his fifth consecutive Week 1 starter on Monday night. A look at how that stability compares to the rest of the NFL:

Seven consecutive years (1): Dak Prescott (Dallas).

Six consecutive years (2): Kirk Cousins (Minnesota) and Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City).

Five consecutive years (2): Josh Allen (Bills) and Lamar Jackson (Baltimore).

Four consecutive years (3): Joe Burrow (Cincinnati), Daniel Jones (N.Y. Giants) and Ryan Tannehill (Tennessee).

Three consecutive years (7): Jared Goff (Detroit), Justin Herbert (L.A. Chargers), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia), Mac Jones (New England), Matthew Stafford (L.A. Rams), Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville), Tua Tagovailoa (Miami).

Two consecutive years (3): Justin Fields (Chicago), Geno Smith (Seattle) and Russell Wilson (Denver).

New Week 1 starters (14): Josh Dobbs/Clayton Tune (Arizona), Derek Carr (New Orleans), Jimmy Garoppolo (Las Vegas), Sam Howell (Washington), Jordan Love (Green Bay), Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay), Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), Brock Purdy (San Francisco), Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis), Desmond Ridder (Atlanta), Aaron Rodgers (N.Y. Jets), C.J. Stroud (Houston), Deshaun Watson (Cleveland) and Bryce Young (Carolina).

*Tannehill, Goff, Stafford, Smith, Carr, Garoppolo, Mayfield, Rodgers, Watson and Wilson previously started Week 1 games for other teams.