Die-hard Bills fan surprised by proposal at Bills Stadium on Valentine's Day eve

Kristin Kominiarek from Rochester was in the Buffalo area for the weekend with her boyfriend, Devon Dunne. Knowing Kristin is a longtime Bills fan, Devon suggested they stop by Bills Stadium while they were in town after not making able to attend any games this season. She recently had found a Bills flag at a thrift store and thought while they were in town, she would take photos with the flag outside Bills Stadium. On Valentine's Day weekend, Dunne had more on his mind than photos. Kominiarek picks up the story from there.

My dad is from Cheektowaga and grew up a Bills fan, which is how I got into watching and loving the Bills. He moved from Buffalo to Rochester when he was in his 20s for work and has stayed since. My dad was also a season ticket holder for many years.

My boyfriend and I went to high school together, but didn't start dating until about four years ago and one of our first dates was a Bills vs. Chargers game. The Bills are such a huge part of my life, and I have never missed a game.

We decided to come up to Buffalo as a getaway and Devon brought up the idea of driving to the stadium. I wanted to take a few pictures outside the stadium holding the flag. Once I was done taking my pictures, I was ready to leave since it was freezing and windy (typical Bills stadium weather!).