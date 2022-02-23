Did Devin Singletary do enough to come back as the Buffalo Bills' No. 1 RB?

“I think towards the end, we kind of got it to what we wanted it to be,” Singletary said in January. “But, of course, it can always be better.”

The Bills drafted running backs in the third round in back-to-back years, with Singletary in 2019 and Zack Moss in 2020. The team also brought in Matt Breida this season, rounding out the running back room. Breida is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

While Buffalo may look to draft a running back once again, the preference of current options is clear. Moss and Breida were both healthy scratches throughout the season, even before Singletary had his breakthrough. When general manager Brandon Beane looked back at the run game as a whole last season, Singletary’s jump was top of mind.

“Very inconsistent early, and we struggled to get that going, and … we definitely found a rhythm,” Beane said in January. “I thought Devin had his best stretch of his three-year career (in) December, January. … For a 200-pound guy, he runs with good power. I thought his vision was really good and catching the ball out of the backfield.”

Beane credited the offensive line with finding a rhythm later in the season and having better communication as part of Singletary’s success.