'Dial in on those details': How the Bills prepare to defend Kansas City's run game

“The biggest thing is coming out this week in practice and continuing to dial in on the details that we have, the game plan that we have and continue to get better,” Edmunds said. “A lot of guys are excited. If you can’t get excited for this, it’s pretty crazy.

“The biggest thing is to come out throughout the week and put that work in. When you put in that throughout the week, it’s only right that you’re confident going into the game. That’s what we’re doing now. We know what we’ve got going on, inside the building, so continue to work and get better.”

Mahomes was a limited practice participant Thursday and remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. He completed 21 of 26 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns against the Bills as Buffalo intended to limit the passing game.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for a career-high 161 yards on 26 carries against the Bills. He has not played in the last two games because of hip and ankle injuries suffered in Week 15. He was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday.