'Dial in on those details': How the Bills prepare to defend Kansas City's run game

Tremaine Edmunds is unwilling to give away many secrets to the sauce of the Buffalo Bills' defense.
But as the Bills prepare to face the Kansas City Chiefs in one of the penultimate games of the season – and in one of the biggest games in recent years in Bills’ history – the linebacker will say this much about his team’s run defense: it’s a certainly a topic of chatter.
“When you talk about the run game, a lot of different things come up,” said Edmunds, whose team faces the Chiefs in the AFC championship game on Sunday in Kansas City. “That kind of stuff, we talk about it as a group, talk about it as a group and dial in on those details.”
The Bills’ run defense faces a lofty challenge in the Chiefs, who have a multidimensional offense, provided that Kansas City is at optimal health.
The Bills' defense will have its hands full if Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is cleared from concussion protocols and plays, but it will be up to the Bills’ front seven to limit a run game that had 245 yards in the Bills’ 26-17 loss to the Chiefs in October in Orchard Park.
Kansas City’s rushing total was the highest the Bills have allowed this season. Only twice during the regular season did the Bills give up more than 200 yards rushing – they allowed 217 in a loss to Arizona in November – and their run defense has given up an average of 156.5 yards in their two playoff games. The Bills ranked 17th in the regular season against the run, allowing 119.6 yards per game.
“The biggest thing is coming out this week in practice and continuing to dial in on the details that we have, the game plan that we have and continue to get better,” Edmunds said. “A lot of guys are excited. If you can’t get excited for this, it’s pretty crazy.
“The biggest thing is to come out throughout the week and put that work in. When you put in that throughout the week, it’s only right that you’re confident going into the game. That’s what we’re doing now. We know what we’ve got going on, inside the building, so continue to work and get better.”
Mahomes was a limited practice participant Thursday and remains in the NFL's concussion protocol. He completed 21 of 26 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns against the Bills as Buffalo intended to limit the passing game.
Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for a career-high 161 yards on 26 carries against the Bills. He has not played in the last two games because of hip and ankle injuries suffered in Week 15. He was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday.
“If Clyde’s going to be a part of this, you can never have enough good players that’s going out there to play," Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told Kansas City reporters Thursday. "You want to be at your best. … (If he can play), we'll have a plan and we’ll work through that. We just want to make sure that Clyde is going to be there and be prepared to be the player that he can be.”
Darrel Williams had six carries for 26 yards and the game-sealing touchdown against the Bills. He ran for a career-high 78 yards on 13 carries against the Browns with Edwards-Helaire out of the lineup. The Chiefs finished with 123 rushing yards and a touchdown in the AFC divisional playoff game. Midseason addition Le'Veon Bell carried the ball twice for six yards and did not practice Thursday. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Bell has a swollen knee.
Bills defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier went into some detail on defending the run during the game against Kansas City earlier this season.
“We went into it saying, ‘OK, they're not going to beat us over the top,’ ” Frazier told reporters this week. “They were hitting so many explosive (passes), and they're still doing it. We just weren't going to give up the explosive passes and that's the way we played. We said, ‘OK, we're going to dare them to stay with the run game,’ and lo and behold, they stayed with it, and had a lot of success running the football.
“We learned a lot from that ballgame, hopefully some lessons that will help us going forward, but that was the strategy going into the game. We'll have to find a balance, do a better job against the run than we did in that first encounter.”
But like Edmunds, Frazier wasn’t going to go in-depth on how the Bills are preparing for the Chiefs’ run game this time around.
“If Andy Reid is listening to this press conference, what do I want to give away?” Frazier said, tongue firmly in cheek. “We learned some things about our defense and their offense that we want to improve on for this next ballgame for sure. We're going to strategize and just do some things a little bit better than we did in the first encounter.”
Bills safety Micah Hyde explained that while the Bills were able to limit explosive plays downfield in the Chiefs’ passing game, they simply gave up too many yards on the ground.
“That’s something we’ve got to fix,” Hyde said.
From Hyde’s perspective, though, the defense has improved through the second half of the season.
“We understood we had to be playing our best ball in December and January,” Hyde said. “Everything that happened early in the season wasn’t ideal. We didn’t want to be giving up the yards we were giving up, the touchdowns in the red zone. But we understood as long as we kept working at it and practicing at it, eventually, we were going to get better. That’s the mindset around here.
"Continuing to work on something each and every day, and hopefully you’re playing your best ball at the end of the season.”
Bieniemy said he sees a different Bills team than the one the Chiefs played earlier this season.
"I see a hell of a team that’s improved, for whatever reason," he said. "Don’t get me wrong, our guys came out and played some good ball. I’ve seen a huge difference in the (Bills') approach and how they're handling things. Those guys are flying around. … They got some horses up front. We’re going to see a lot of line games. That’s OK. Our guys understand that we have to set the tone and do it early and often."