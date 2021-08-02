Devin Singletary, Zack Moss unconcerned with who will start at running back for Bills

As talks simmer for a new Bills stadium, some of the basics already are in dispute A spokesman for Pegula Sports & Entertainment said the $1.1 billion figure for the stadium's cost was inaccurate, but declined to say whether the figure was higher or lower.

The room works well together, which Morse sees as egoless football, and finds that refreshing. Still, everyone – Singletary and Moss included – knows that each is focused on competing. One area of improvement Moss focused on was explosive runs, or runs of 10 yards or more. Moss had 12 among his 112 carries. The Bills ranked ninth in the league with 13% of their run plays going for 10 yards or more, according to Warren Sharp Football.

“Just explosion through the hole, I think that's the biggest thing. Me and my coach talked about just getting through that hole, those first five yards,” Moss said. “That's kind of where those big plays come in. And then just getting downhill and doing the rest.”

Moss recognizes, too, that some of this is the game slowing down for him in his second year. He knows there was a “super learning curve” last season, making the jump from Utah to the NFL. He doesn’t think it was strictly overthinking, as some rookies are prone to do, but needing to get stronger to match the level of play in the pros.

“I don't feel like I was thinking a lot,” Moss said. “But I just felt like I wasn't playing how I'm used to, just going out there and just letting it rip. So that's what I definitely want to just do this season.”