Devin Singletary plays every snap, Zack Moss sits for Bills against Chiefs

“I just said, ‘Hey, great effort and I'm proud of all of them.’ These guys came through a lot. They really did, and to come out here and have the game come down to pretty much 13 seconds, I think they all feel the same way I do. We're all sick to our stomach and it hurts. We work really hard to get here No. 1, and I know the fans are disappointed, and I wish I could take that off of them. I wish I could take it off of the team, but we can't and, you know, what doesn't kill you should only make you stronger, and I think this should make us stronger. It's going to take some time, but it should make us stronger.” – Bills coach Sean McDermott