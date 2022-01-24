Devin Singletary plays every snap, Zack Moss sits for Bills against Chiefs

Devin Singletary pulled off a first Sunday.
The Buffalo Bills’ running back played 64 offensive snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs in a 42-36 overtime loss at Arrowhead Stadium. That represented 100% of the Bills’ offensive snaps. Fellow running back Zack Moss was active, but joined backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in being the only players on the game-day roster not to play.
To recap: A coin toss is held at the start of overtime, which consists of 15-minute periods until there is a winner. The winning team of the coin toss almost always takes the ball, because if it does so and scores a touchdown on the opening drive, it’s game over.
Singletary finished with 10 carries for 26 yards and a touchdown and also caught four passes for 25 yards. Here are four more observations from the season-ending loss to the Chiefs:
1. Josh Allen and his offensive line went the whole game, and Dawson Knox came close. The Bills used Dion Dawkins, Ryan Bates, Mitch Morse, Daryl Williams and Spencer Brown for every snap in front of Allen. Knox, the third-year tight end, played 63 of 64 as the Bills went with what they perceive to be their best lineup.
2. Gabriel Davis is clearly a starter. Davis, the second-year veteran, played 53 offensive snaps, 83% of the offensive total and just one behind Stefon Diggs for the team lead. No other receiver played more than 47% of the snaps (Cole Beasley’s 30).
Despite heat in his passing pocket, Mahomes made play after play – with his arm and his legs - in the Kansas City Chiefs' 42-36 overtime victory.
3. The Bills used their nickel (or more) defense the entire game. Seven defensive players – linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds, cornerbacks Levi Wallace, Dane Jackson and Taron Johnson and safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer all played 100% of the 76 defensive snaps.
4. The Bills used just three defensive tackles. Ed Oliver (43 snaps, 57%), Harrison Phillips (37 snaps, 49%) and Star Lotulelei (33 snaps, 43%) rotated. The Bills usually have four defensive tackles as part of the rotation, but with Vernon Butler Jr. inactive, the team went with five defensive ends (Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham and Efe Obada).
It was déjà vu for the Bills, with their season ending on the same Arrowhead Stadium field that it did in the AFC championship game almost exactly a year earlier.
Quote of the game
“I just said, ‘Hey, great effort and I'm proud of all of them.’ These guys came through a lot. They really did, and to come out here and have the game come down to pretty much 13 seconds, I think they all feel the same way I do. We're all sick to our stomach and it hurts. We work really hard to get here No. 1, and I know the fans are disappointed, and I wish I could take that off of them. I wish I could take it off of the team, but we can't and, you know, what doesn't kill you should only make you stronger, and I think this should make us stronger. It's going to take some time, but it should make us stronger.” – Bills coach Sean McDermott
Game ball: Gabriel Davis
The receiver did something that’s never been done before – catching four touchdowns in a postseason game. Davis’ performance was so spectacular, it was hard to even keep up with the numbers. It should give him a huge boost of confidence heading into 2022.