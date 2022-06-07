Devin Singletary eager to take James Cook under his wing with Bills

When Devin Singletary joined the Buffalo Bills in 2019, he had the luxury of being in the same running back room as LeSean McCoy and Frank Gore – two potential future Hall of Famers.

Singletary has never forgotten what those two meant to him as he started his career, which is why he’s committed to taking rookie running back James Cook under his wing this year.

“I'll say very important just because I had guys do that for me, and it helped,” Singletary said. “So, I want to do the same thing. I feel like I am, but we're going to see. He's a quick learner, we all know he can ball. This year is going to be fun.”

It helps that Singletary and Cook have a prior relationship. They’ve regularly worked out together in their native South Florida, so being in the same backfield is natural.

“We’re basically picking up where we left off,” Singletary said. “We work together now. So, it's all love. Picking up where we left off and working out in the offseason and just finding ways to get better now. He’s picking up the offense fast and, honestly, it's been fun. The best way to put it is it’s cool, because this is our dream to play in the league, and we're going to do it together in the same backfield and, obviously, for a great organization. So, it's a dream come true.”

Having Singletary around is just one reason why Cook said his transition to the NFL has been smooth thus far. Speaking recently after his first practice at rookie minicamp, Cook said the Bills’ offense has terminology that is very similar to what was used in college at Georgia.

“I kind of picked up on it easy,” Cook said. “I studied all night, every day once I got he play book, so I can play fast. If I just keep competing and keep working, then everything is going to play out.”

Cook is happy to have the draft behind him, which allows him to focus solely on getting ready for the upcoming season.

“I’m a football player. All that draft stuff is over now,” he said. “It’s time to play football, so I mean, I’m good now. I’m adjusted and ready to go.”

Singletary, who is entering the final year of his contract, figures to open training camp and the preseason as the Bills’ No. 1 running back, thanks to his strong finish to the 2021 season. Cook, as a second-round draft pick, should be right behind him on the depth chart. How they work together and the “threat of a running game” – a term used frequently by the team’s coaching staff – they provide will be big for an offense that ranked sixth in the NFL in rushing last season with 129.9 yards per game. The Bills would love to be able to finish in that range again, while reducing some of quarterback Josh Allen’s workload in the run game.

Singletary and Cook share a remarkably similar style in interviews. Simply put, neither of them are going to fill a reporter's notebook or give a particularly explosive interview. The Bills, though, don't care about that, nor should they. The team is hoping their play on the field will speak loudly enough.

“Every year is the same as far as finding ways to be better than you were in the year before,” Singletary said. “That's really what my focus is and it's going well so far.”

