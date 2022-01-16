Devin Singletary dominates the Bills' backfield share in win over Patriots

“I think if you asked him, he would say 'Yes,' ” center Mitch Morse said when asked if it was possible for Allen to play any better. “For an offensive lineman, I’m not the best at analyzing quarterback play because I don’t know reads, I don’t know what’s going on. He kept us in great positions, he was smart with the football. He was a great leader, very encouraging. I think I can only speak on behalf of Josh Allen as the leader, and he’s been exceptional. … I think the great thing about Josh is we ask if he’s been playing perfectly and he’d say 'Absolutely not,' and that’s what makes him who he is.”