Devin Singletary dominates the Bills' backfield share in win over Patriots

Devin Singletary dominated the playing time in the Buffalo Bills’ backfield Saturday night.
The third-year running back played 48 of his team’s 56 offensive snaps during a 47-17 demolition of the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium – 86% of the team total.
In what was a memorable night inside Highmark Stadium, Knox and Singletary combined for four – count ’em four – touchdowns in the Bills’ 47-17 victory over the New England Patriots in an AFC wild-card playoff game.
Singletary produced with all that playing time, finishing with 16 carries for 81 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“In terms of his approach, his work ethic, his focus – he's always run like that, and he continues to,” coach Sean McDermott said. “Every time he gets a chance to run, he always runs hard and he plays big, bigger than he is. So, he gives us good energy.”
No. 2 running back Zack Moss played just six snaps, rushing once for no gain.
Here are four more takeaways from the snap counts after the Bills’ big win:
1. Isaiah McKenzie narrowly outsnapped Cole Beasley. McKenzie played 19 snaps (34%), while Beasley played 17 (30%). McKenzie was busy in those 19 snaps, finishing with three carries for 29 yards and catching all three of his targets for 45 yards.
2. Every player on the Bills’ game-day roster can say they took part in Saturday’s demolition. Given the blowout nature of the victory, the Bills were able to empty the bench in the fourth quarter. That included quarterback Mitchell Trubisky taking over for Josh Allen for the final three offensive plays. The only player on the active roster outside of the specialists not to play either offense or defense was running back Taiwan Jones, a special-teams ace who played 14 snaps in that role.
3. Mario Addison played 23 defensive snaps. The veteran defensive end suffered a shoulder injury in the third quarter. Addison was officially listed as questionable to return, but the Bills didn’t need to get him back in the lineup with the score in hand.
4. Emmanuel Sanders played 26 snaps in his return to the lineup. The veteran receiver missed three of the final four games in the regular season because of a knee injury, but was able to play 46% of the offensive snaps against the Patriots. Sanders made his first career postseason touchdown catch in his 14th career playoff game.
Quote of the game
“It feels good for the fans, and I know that. I'm glad we could give that to them, but at the end of the day, it's a playoff game that we advanced on. It doesn't matter what we did this week or last week or the week before, what matters is what we do going forward. ... Whoever (we play), we've got to put together a good game plan and have a really good week of practice and try to go execute and find another way to win.” – Quarterback Josh Allen
Game ball: Josh Allen
Could there be another choice? Allen was darn-near perfect, going 21 of 25 for 308 yards and five touchdowns and rushing six times for 66 yards.
“I think if you asked him, he would say 'Yes,' ” center Mitch Morse said when asked if it was possible for Allen to play any better. “For an offensive lineman, I’m not the best at analyzing quarterback play because I don’t know reads, I don’t know what’s going on. He kept us in great positions, he was smart with the football. He was a great leader, very encouraging. I think I can only speak on behalf of Josh Allen as the leader, and he’s been exceptional. … I think the great thing about Josh is we ask if he’s been playing perfectly and he’d say 'Absolutely not,' and that’s what makes him who he is.”
Stat of the game: 0
That’s the number of NFL teams before Saturday night that had gone an entire game without punting, attempting a field goal or committing a turnover. The Bills became the first – a truly historic performance.