Devin Singletary and James Cook help Bills run away with win in Chicago

CHICAGO – When Bills running back Devin Singletary heard the number 99, he began to shake his head. His fellow running back, rookie James Cook, finished Saturday’s game with 99 rushing yards.

Cook did so in the Bills' 35-13 victory against the Chicago Bears, as Buffalo secured the AFC East title for the third consecutive year.

The 99 yards were a career high for Cook, and he did so on 11 carries, one of which was a 27-yard touchdown. But Singletary and the Bills were hoping for one more yard.

“That one hurt. I wish he got 100 today,” Singletary said. “But it just means we’re moving in the right direction.

"We knew. We were trying to get him that 100. We just fell one yard short.”

It would have been an exciting accomplishment for the rookie, but it also would have given the Bills two backs with 100-plus yards: Singletary finished Saturday with 106 yards on 12 carries. It was his first 100-yard rushing game of the season.

The Bills finished with 254 rushing yards, the most since they had 276 against the Miami Dolphins in December 2016. That was also the last time the Bills had two running backs with 90 or more yards in the same game.

The weather, in a cold and windy Soldier Field, gave the Bills plenty of reason to run, and they gained 8.2 yards per carry.

“Credit to the offensive line and Motor and James, they did a great job,” coach Sean McDermott said. “I know James had a long one there and made a great cut at the end to put it in the end zone. I think that that one-two punch with the run game combined with the pass game, it's just better complementary that way.”

In the third quarter, Singletary and Cook both scored. Their touchdowns came on back-to-back drives, with Singletary’s giving the Bills their first lead of the day.

The Bills reached 181 rushing yards – which was already a season high – with 7:57 left in the third quarter, when Singletary got into the end zone.

“Big Spence (Spencer Brown) came around and got a big block,” Singletary said. “The rest of the offensive linemen blocked everybody down, and I was one-on-one with the safety, all I had to do. Everyone else did their job. All my job was to beat the safety, and I was able to do that.”

The 33-yard touchdown run was Singletary’s longest run of the year, topping a 30-yard run vs Packers. It was also his fifth rushing touchdown this season.

Cook’s touchdown came shortly after. On the Bears’ drive after Singletary scored, cornerback Dane Jackson forced a fumble, and defensive tackle Tim Settle recovered. Three plays later, Cook ran for a 27-yard touchdown.

“My O-line opened it up, and I just hit it,” Cook said.

Cook’s previous season-high was 86 rushing yards, which he logged against the Cleveland Browns.

“He's progressed a lot,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “He's learned a lot – obviously, the speed of the game. You know, it seems like it's kind of more natural for him now. He's understanding our concepts, what we're asking for him and to have a little bit of a change of pace back that can hit a hole and really go, it's exciting.”

Singletary said he was probably more upset about Cook finishing just shy of 100 yards than Cook was.

"I ain't tripping," Cook said. "We got the win."

Coming into the game, the Bills’ 175 rushing yards against the Minnesota Vikings were their most of the season. Allen led the way in that outing, with 84 rushing yards on six carries. Singletary had two rushing touchdowns, but with 47 yards on 13 carries.

The Bills are the only team in the NFL with 100-plus rushing yards in every game this season. The streak dates to last season, starting in Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last season, their late surge in the run game was critical to their end-of-season win streak. Singletary hopes it can be again.

“It’s right on time, though,” he said. “It’s right on time."

While Singletary said “the grass felt like concrete,” he also said the weather didn’t fully dictate the game plan.

“It wasn’t a big factor,” Singletary said. “It was just the flow of the game, that’s just how it went. We’re always trying to run the ball when we have to. So it’s been like that all year. ... That’s just how it played out today.”

Still, the wind had some effect on strategy. Ryan Bates, who filled in at center for Mitch Morse (concussion), said the wind was even messing with shotgun snaps.

“We knew the wind was going to be a factor,” Bates said. “When you have backs like we do, and a quarterback like we do, it’s important for us to be two-dimensional and having a balanced game plan.”

The offensive line was also working through a few injuries. Bates had to leave the game for a bit with a knee injury, moving Greg Van Roten to center, and Ike Boettger to right guard, in Boettger's first game since an Achilles injury last December.

Bates said the field on Saturday was like wearing cleats on a hardwood floor.

“You felt like you were playing on a basketball floor, just cause the ground was so hard,” Bates said. “You couldn’t really get your footing, you couldn’t really drive off of it, because you would just slip. So, credit to the backs, for keeping their center of gravity under themselves, keeping their shoulders (over) their feet, and just playing the adversity of the weather.”

Even once the Bills established on Saturday that they were able get things going on the ground, they continued to throw. It was evident early in the fourth quarter. After the Buffalo defense got a big stop, the Bills got the ball on their 14-yard line. Two plays later, Allen was intercepted for the second time Saturday, looking for Cook.

It was the first time the Bills had more rushing yards in a game than passing yards (172) this season.

“It helped a lot,” Allen said of the run game. “They relieved a lot of pressure, skipping a lot of third downs, and yeah when you can hand the ball off and tote the thing for 40-50 yards and score touchdowns, that makes everybody happy. I'm proud of our guys, our running backs for running the way they did. It was good to see them get some results like that they've been working their tails off all season long.”

Allen had 41 rushing yards on six carries. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie had 6 yards on one attempt.

Running back Nyheim Hines has just one carry for 2 yards, but he also had one catch, good for 9 yards on third-and-long late in the fourth quarter.

“I think that third-and-8 that Nyheim had with a little spin move, that was one of the biggest plays of the game, in my opinion,” Allen said. “Allowed us to get a first down there, and we scored on that possession.”

It was Allen himself who scored: a 4-yard touchdown run. But when it came to running away with the win, he gave plenty of praise to the running backs and offensive line.

“It was awesome,” Allen said. “They ran it so hard. And we've been hoping for performance like that for a while and to get our O-line going like that and opening holes and they were super excited and happy about that.”