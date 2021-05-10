Despite tight salary caps, Bills have room for big Josh Allen extension

Allen currently is scheduled to count $6.9 million against the cap, which includes a $2.6 million roster bonus he will get at the start of training camp. If the Bills were to strike a deal before the start of camp and spread out a $30 million bonus over seven years (a six-year extension plus 2021), it is possible they could keep his cap figure for 2021 in the $8.5 million range.

Watson’s cap figure for 2021 (the first year of his extension) is $15.9 million. So it is clear that any extension for Allen would allow the Bills to significantly lower his current 2022 cap charge of $23 million.

What about Edmunds? It would be easier on this year’s cap for the Bills to wait through the 2021 season and strike an extension for him in 2022, either before the league year starts in March or after.

Given the tight cap in 2022, it is easy to imagine the Bills needing to make some cuts to create more space, especially if they want to strike an Edmunds deal. The Bills can part ways with Morse after 2021 and save a maximum of about $8.5 million in 2022. They can part ways with Lotulelei and save a maximum of $6.7 million against the cap in 2022.