Despite struggles, Dane Jackson plays every snap for Bills against Lions

The Detroit Lions had a target squarely on Dane Jackson’s back Thursday.

The Buffalo Bills’ cornerback was thrown at nine times, allowing six completions for 76 yards, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. Despite his struggles, the Bills stayed with Jackson for all 71 defensive snaps during their 28-25 victory.

The team used a three-man rotation opposite Jackson at the other outside cornerback position. Tre’Davious White, playing in his first game of the season, played 16 defensive snaps, all on the first two series of the game. White was then replaced by rookie Christian Benford, who played 33 snaps (46%). Fellow rookie Kaiir Elam, who returned to the lineup after missing two games with an ankle injury, then replaced Benford and played 21 snaps (30%).

Here are four more observations from the snap counts following the Bills’ Week 12 win:

1. Boogie Basham played a season high. With Von Miller limited to 20 snaps because of a knee injury, the Bills were left with just three healthy defensive ends. That meant Basham, a second-year veteran, played 53 snaps, 75% of the defensive total. He did not record any statistics. Shaq Lawson played 49 snaps (69%), and Mike Love, who was called up from the practice squad Saturday, played 20 snaps (28%).

2. David Quessenberry was called on for 45 snaps. An ankle injury at the end of the first half forced starting left tackle Dion Dawkins out of the game after 32 snaps (42%). Quessenberry, who is dealing with an ankle injury of his own, came in to play the final 45 snaps (58%).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

3. A.J. Klein played every snap. Acquired a week prior to the game and getting just one practice in, Klein played all 71 defensive snaps in place of injured starting middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

“I thought A.J. Klein stepped in and did a good job,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. "The tackle he had in the flat on the last drive was very impressive on a back in space for a middle linebacker. To come in in a week and a half, basically, not even a week and a half, probably, and come in and execute and lead the defense, I thought that was impressive.”

4. Tyrel Dodson played 10 snaps. Just like last week, what is significant here is that the Bills took nickel cornerback Taron Johnson off the field for those 10 plays, opting to go with a traditional 4-3 scheme with Dodson, Klein and Matt Milano at linebacker.

Game ball: Ed Oliver

Somebody owes the Bills’ defensive tackle a turkey leg. Oliver was the Bills’ best defensive player against the Lions, piling up six tackles, one sack that resulted in a safety, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. How he got shut out of the turkey leg celebration after the game is a mystery.

Stat of the game: 18:19-11:41

That was the time of possession in the second half in favor of the Bills after the team trailed in that stat 16:53-13:07 after the first two quarters.

Quote of the game

“When you win, it goes in the win column as one. When you lose, it goes in the loss column as one. So, no matter how you win, you’ve got to find a way to win, and I think our guys have shown that they know how to do that. Incredibly resilient, you know, down to the last play, basically. And again, not to – not a pity party, but what the guys have been through, and being on two plane rides, five days, just dealing with things at home and trying to focus on their job, I think, was impressive.” – Bills coach Sean McDermott