Despite Jets' rushing success, Bills stuck with two linebackers

  • Updated
Bills Jets Football (copy)

Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds can't corral an interception during the third quarter.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Buffalo Bills stayed true to who they are defensively Sunday against the New York Jets.

The Bills played their usual nickel defense from start to finish against during a 20-17 loss at MetLife Stadium – despite giving up 174 rushing yards.

Nickel cornerback Taron Johnson was on the field for 59 of 60 defensive snaps against the Jets, missing just one when he had to briefly leave the game for an injury. The Bills used just two linebackers – Tremaine Edmunds and Terrel Benard in place of the injured Matt Milano – for basically every snap. Edmunds played all 60, while Bernard played 59.

Here are four more observations from the snap counts during the Bills’ Week 9 loss.

1. Nyheim Hines was used sparingly in his Bills debut. The team’s new running back played just four offensive snaps, and did not record a carry or reception. He was targeted once in the pass game, but it fell incomplete. Hines’ role on offense can be expected to grow in the coming weeks as he gets more comfortable with the playbook. He returned one punt for 18 yards.

2. Khalil Shakir is still a bit player. Shakir played nine offensive snaps, 15% of the team total, against the Jets. He was not targeted in the passing game. As the Bills struggle to get a secondary receiving option going behind Stefon Diggs, Shakir’s usage will continue to be a big topic of conversation.

3. Ed Oliver was No. 3 in snaps among defensive tackles. Oliver played 28 snaps, 47% of the defensive total. That trailed DaQuan Jones (35 snaps, 58%) and Jordan Phillips (33 snaps, 55%) among defensive tackles. Oliver finished with four tackles, the most among any defensive linemen.

4. Bobby Hart continues to play a meaningful role. Hart played 10 offensive snaps as a sixth offensive lineman, which was 16% of the offensive total.

Game ball: Stefon Diggs

Let’s be real: There weren’t a ton of options for this after Sunday’s clunker. Diggs continues to be the Bills’ best – and sometimes only – receiving option. He finished with five catches for 93 yards, and was robbed of a miraculous catch on the sideline because of a bogus holding call against Dion Dawkins on the Bills’ final drive. Week in and week out, Diggs has been truly impressive.

Stat of the game: 32:44-27:16

That was the time of possession edge the Jets enjoyed on Sunday. Usually, the Bills’ offense is explosive enough to negate that stat, but with the offense failing to fire on all cylinders, time of possession became a much bigger factor.

Quote of the game

“It's tough to win in this league when you're playing a good team and your quarterback plays like (expletive). Made some bad decisions tonight, really cost our team. A lot to learn from, a lot to grow from. That's not the standard we hold ourselves to. That's not the ball that we play. So, a lot to look at, a lot to learn from.” – Quarterback Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs speaks to reporters following Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers.
News Sports Reporter

I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.

