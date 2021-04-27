Despite challenges, Bills GM Brandon Beane calls Day 2 'very fun draft day'

For all the mostly stellar work Brandon Beane has done to construct the Buffalo Bills into a Super Bowl contender, he has had his challenges on Day 2 of the NFL draft.
The Bills' general manager is hardly alone in that regard.
Many teams have long struggled to find success with second- and third-round picks, even after hitting home runs in Round 1, as Beane did by trading up to make Josh Allen the seventh overall pick in 2018.
Yet, an argument can be made that doing well on Day 2 is every bit as important as, if not more important than, nailing it on opening night.
"History will show you a lot of your good players, your down-in and down-out players, they're coming from the second and third round," former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum, who co-founded the analysis website The 33rd Team, told The Buffalo News.
Bill Polian, the Hall of Fame GM who was chief architect of the Bills' Super Bowl teams of the 1990s and won a Lombardi Trophy while leading the front office of the Indianapolis Colts, still is haunted by the memory of poor Day 2 outcomes.
"The round that gives you the most trouble is three because, as (former Colts assistant GM) Dom Anile used to say, 'Round 3 is the Land of Misfit Toys,'" Polian told The News. "That's guys who have first-round ability but fourth-round production, guys who have fourth-round ability but first-round production, guys who have more than one blemish and often two or more blemishes. That's the round that you spend the most time stacking when you put together your draft board, at least in my experience.
"And you talk about people doing poorly in the third round. (The Colts) were awful in the third round. We would do regression analysis every year to try and find out why, which we did and we corrected it. Our problem was we were picking for need instead of taking a guy with the best grade. We had a little grade inflation going on when we set the board.
"You should get contributors out of the third round. If you're not, which was the case with us for a good period of time, then you're doing something wrong."
Beane isn't the least bit deterred by the difficulties that come with evaluating players who fall into the Day 2 category.
In fact, he's invigorated by them.
"Friday is a very fun draft day," Beane told reporters. "It's probably a more exciting day than Day 1, in a lot of respects. You're still hoping to get two players – maybe they're starters, maybe they're not – but you're hoping they're vital contributors. If not immediately, then through their career, depending on who they're backing up and what position it is.
"So, it's very important for us to hit on those. We try not to take crazy risks in those rounds. Maybe you take more of your risk later on a height-weight-speed guy, or this guy's been a lower-school player, and you feel like his best football's ahead of him once you get him here and things like that."
Given that Beane has only overseen three drafts as the Bills' GM, it's too soon to make hard conclusions about all of the results. Three years is generally accepted as a reasonable amount of time before assessing an NFL team's draft. The Bills selected left tackle Dion Dawkins in the second round in 2017 shortly before Beane arrived. That was 26 picks after they selected wide receiver Zay Jones.
This is what we know so far about Beane's Day 2 picks:
• Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, third round, Stanford, 2018. He has been a decent reserve. He gets exceptionally high marks for effort and attitude, showing leadership skills early on that far exceeded his youth. Phillips got off to a strong start in his second year, but was derailed by knee surgery that prematurely ended his season. Not surprisingly, his road back to what he was before the injury was slow. This preseason/season figures to go a long way toward determining his future with the team.
• Offensive lineman Cody Ford, second round, Oklahoma, 2019. He's trying to find his way back to a regular starting spot after a disappointing rookie season at right tackle where he made 15 regular-season starts. Last season, Ford started the first two games at left guard before moving to right guard for Week 3. He missed two games and then returned, but played just 14 snaps before coming out of the game against Seattle in Week 9 with an injury. Days later, he was hurt during practice and had season-ending knee surgery. Jon Feliciano has taken control at left guard, and the tackle spots are set with Dion Dawkins and Daryl Williams. Ford's best hope to crack the lineup is at right guard, but he'll have challengers, including Ike Boettger and free-agent signees Bobby Hart and Forrest Lamp. The Bills traded up two spots, from 40 to 38, to select Ford. Denver picked Dalton Risner three picks later, and he has started at left guard for all 32 regular-season games the Broncos have played the past two seasons.
• Running back Devin Singletary, third round, Florida Atlantic, 2019. After a solid rookie season, when he rushed for 775 yards in 12 games (including eight starts), Singletary regressed last season. In 16 starts in 2020, he had 687 yards. He looked more tentative in hitting holes and showed little of the explosiveness that he flashed in '19. Singletary's underwhelming performance, as well as that of the Bills' entire running game, has prompted a loud chorus of Bills fans calling for the team to use the 30th overall pick on former Clemson star Travis Etienne, who many prognosticators expect will be available at that point. Beane added fuel to the draft-a-running-back outcry when, during a web call with reporters last week, he mentioned that the Bills don't have any "home-run hitters" in their backfield.
• Tight end Dawson Knox, third round, Mississippi, 2019. He has shown impressive glimpses of athleticism and power, yet has left enough to be desired that tight end is seen as a position to address in this week's draft. The Bills traded back into the third round to make Knox the 96th overall choice. Beane poured fuel on the topic of a need at tight end after the Bills' loss against Kansas City in the AFC championship game, when he said the team lacked a tight end that opponents worried about defending. There has been plenty of speculation the Bills will be the ultimate landing spot once the Philadelphia Eagles unload disgruntled tight end Zach Ertz, who would represent a significant upgrade at the position.
"I think Knox is a solid player, but he is not a front-line, elite difference-maker," Tannenbaum said. "And, look, candidly, they're hard to find. Jason Witten was a third-round tight end that worked out pretty well, but they're hard to find. You can win a lot of games with Dawson Knox.
"When I think about Sean McDermott's teams, I think Harrison Phillips and Dawson Knox kind of represent a lot of what they're all about. They're big, they're tough, they're strong."
• Defensive end A.J. Epenesa, second round, 2020. It's a year later and the Bills still need a significant upgrade at defensive end. In 14 games, including one start, Epenesa had a mostly forgettable rookie year. Beane attributed some of it to the Bills having Epenesa reduce his weight before the season and Epenesa losing too much weight, and then gaining too much of it back later in the year. Epenesa, once viewed as a first-round prospect, showed some progress late in the season. However, he didn't do enough to quiet second-guessing over his selection or change the narrative that the Bills need to improve their pass rush.
"To use an old Norm Pollom characterization, the second-round guy has got one blemish on him," Polian said, referring to the Bills' former chief scout. "It could be speed, it's frequently size, it could be production, it could be level of competition, it could be injury."
With Beane entering his fourth draft with the Bills, that makes it a good time to look back on his first class now that those players have three full NFL seasons to their credit.
• Running back Zack Moss, Utah, third round, 2020. He proved to be a big, powerful complement to Singletary. He was mainly solid in rushing for 481 yards and four touchdowns. He suffered an ankle injury in the Bills' wild-card playoff victory against the Indianapolis Colts that sidelined him for the balance of the postseason and required surgery. Even with the shortcomings of the Bills' rushing attack, Moss shows enough promise to continue to provide an inside power-oriented alternative to Singletary or any other outside speed threat.
"I think it'll be interesting to see if either one of them become the guy," Tannenbaum said of Singletary and Moss. "It's hard to say right now. Both are good players."
The chore of finding players on Day 2 who make a meaningful contribution tends to become increasingly difficult the lower your choice, as to be expected.
Besides owning the 30th pick in the first round, the Bills have the 61st spot in the second and the 93rd in the third. The positioning has led to speculation that Beane, who is known for upward trades, will look to improve the Bills' spots in one or both rounds.
"That's what's cool after Round 1, is seeing what's been taken off the board, and looking at what's there as you enter Friday," Beane said. "Do we start calling and asking, ‘Do we want to start moving up? Is our board starting to get cleaned out?’ Or are we going, 'Man, there's a lot of guys here. We can really be patient and get a guy, or even move back and pick up a later pick?' "
"If you're below, let's say, 15, in the second round like the Bills are, like we were with the Colts, like the Patriots were, now you're into kind of a tough situation," Polian said. "You're praying that a true second-round-graded player gets to you, or you're doing everything you can to get up into that top 15 to be able to get the guy that you want. Otherwise, you're very likely looking at a player with a third-round grade."