Despite challenges, Bills GM Brandon Beane calls Day 2 'very fun draft day'

Given that Beane has only overseen three drafts as the Bills' GM, it's too soon to make hard conclusions about all of the results. Three years is generally accepted as a reasonable amount of time before assessing an NFL team's draft. The Bills selected left tackle Dion Dawkins in the second round in 2017 shortly before Beane arrived. That was 26 picks after they selected wide receiver Zay Jones.

This is what we know so far about Beane's Day 2 picks:

• Defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, third round, Stanford, 2018. He has been a decent reserve. He gets exceptionally high marks for effort and attitude, showing leadership skills early on that far exceeded his youth. Phillips got off to a strong start in his second year, but was derailed by knee surgery that prematurely ended his season. Not surprisingly, his road back to what he was before the injury was slow. This preseason/season figures to go a long way toward determining his future with the team.