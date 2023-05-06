Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen went viral Saturday as photos of the custom-made suit he wore to the Kentucky Derby spread on social media. And the suit he wore Friday to the Kentucky Oaks didn’t go unnoticed, either.

On Saturday, Allen wore a seafoam three-piece suit (seafoam is the greenish color). On Friday, Allen wore a jacket in salmon abstract print with solid stone gray pants.

Both were created by Tom Marchitelli, the New Jersey-based designer behind Gentleman’s Playbook, whose client list includes 225 NFL players, along with top athletes in multiple other sports and WWE.

From concept to red carpet was an incredibly quick eight days, and included two trips to Buffalo for Marchitelli, who first traveled to meet with Allen to review patterns and styles, and then made a second trip for the final fitting earlier this week.

Marchitellli told The Buffalo News on Saturday that Allen has been following his work for about three years on Instagram.

Marchitelli was initially recommended to Allen by then-Sabres captain Jack Eichel, who has been dressed by Marchitelli since he was a rookie, but Allen wasn’t interested at that time.

The designer also makes custom suits for Bills safety Jordan Poyer, including the three-piece suit that Poyer wore Thursday to accept an award from Mental Health Advocates of Western New York. Poyer would make pitches on Marchitelli’s behalf, but Allen still wasn’t interested.

“Jordan has been in his ear,” Marchitelli said. “I ask Jordan every season to mention me to Josh. Jordan says to me, ‘He’s going to keep going with bomber jackets and hoodies. That’s working well for him.’ "

The quarterback and designer met for the first time on the red carpet at NFL Honors two years ago, but Allen still wasn’t ready to dive into the world of custom suits.

“Two years after I met him on the red carpet, he hit me on Instagram DM and said, ‘I’m ready. It’s time. I need a Derby outfit,' ” Marchitelli said. “I was on the plane the next day. He’s been a top target since he followed us on Instagram.”

That led to the first trip to Buffalo.

“He picked out what he wanted. He needed a pink suit for the Oaks, and then a suit for the Derby,” Marchitelli said. “And he needed them within a week.

“I wanted to get them done so he could try them on. I don’t like my guys to put anything on, unless I see it in person to make sure it’s perfect. … Five days later, we did a first fitting, and he was ready to go for the Derby.”

“I put it on in the fitting, and he said, ‘I can’t believe how much I love it.’ The way I tailor it to fit these giants perfectly, it’s an amazing feeling. To put on a suit that’s perfectly tailored just for you is special.”

The color choices were unique. Marchitelli described to The News how those were selected.

On Saturday’s seafoam: “I always have a plan. I want my guys to look differently. When I dress guys, it’s a reflection of their personality. I asked Josh what his vision was, and he said, ‘No, what’s your vision? I’m not a big suit guy. You’re here for a reason. I’m curious what you want to put me in.' I had been looking at these fabrics beforehand on the plane, and I wanted to put him in a solid and a unique solid. I didn’t see a pattern guy. It was the first fabric I showed him. That was my vision for him. He instantly loved it. It was that easy. …

“There was going to be 100 Joe Blows in powder blue. I told him, ‘We can do better,’ and he said, 'You’re right, let’s go with seafoam.' I put it on him, and he said, 'This is my favorite suit I’ve ever owned in my life.' That made me feel amazing. It was great to see how much he loved it, how well it fit him and how confident he felt wearing it.”

On Friday’s jacket and pants for the Oaks: “I was super excited about that. He said, ‘Hey, what do you have for me in pink? That’s a bit out of my comfort zone.’ I didn’t want to put him in a solid pink because a lot of guys will be wearing that. It was a salmon abstract silk print. I’ve had this fabric for six months, saving it for a special occasion, like the ESPYS or NFL Honors. He’s like, ‘I want it.’ I said, ‘I thought it would be too much for you,’ and he said, ‘No, I want to rock it.’ We went with a solid pant. I didn’t envision it as a full suit.”

So how much do these custom suits cost? Marchitelli said they range in the $3,000 to $5,000 range, but noted that he made Allen’s two suits in just a few days.

“It’s an athlete thing,” he said. “I get last-minute requests all the time. I’m sure he knew he was going to the Derby, and then he decided he wanted something special. He’s been following me, and he’s seen a lot of the work we’ve done and he reached out.”

Marchitelli and Allen also have some collaborations planned for the season for Allen’s stadium arrivals.

“I wore one of my bomber jackets to fit him,” Marchitelli said. “He bought five different styles to wear to games. There are a couple of designs, ones I had made, and then one with black denim twist added.

“We want to think outside the box and be different. These are unique 1 of 1 designs. Whatever he’s feeling like, he’ll have options in the closet.”